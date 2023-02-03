Dean Dunham asks the Communications Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

By Dean Dunham

Most of the adult population in the UK has a mobile phone and/or broadband contract and it is therefore unsurprising that I receive so many mobile phone and broadband complaints during the LBC Consumer Hour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last week was Ask Ofcom, so I asked the communications regulator all the burning questions consumers wanted answering.

We discussed lots of common problem areas with mobile phones and broadband, including your rights when your phone coverage or broadband speed does not live up to your expectations.

Ofcom confirmed that all communications providers must be subscribed to one of the two approved alternative dispute resolution schemes and that this is the route of redress if you cannot resolve a problem with your provider.

This week I ‘Ask The Communications Ombudsman’ (one of the approved ADR providers) all the key questions LBC listeners have been asking and need to know.

Helen Meaden, the ombudsman’s Business Unit Director of Communications joined me to answer your questions.

We discussed lots of common issues including:

Mobile phone bill complaints

Broadband speed complaints

The evidence you need to provide the ombudsman for your complaint to be successful

We also discussed the forthcoming mid-contract price hikes and the circumstances when the ombudsman will direct your provider to let you out of your contract without a termination fee and perhaps provide you with some form of compensation.

A must listen for anyone who has a mobile phone or broadband contract.

In Dean Dunham’s ‘Ask’ series, he asks key individuals and organisations (such as regulators, consumer organisations, ombudsmen, alternative dispute resolution providers, energy providers, online marketplaces and other retailers) the burning questions LBC listeners are asking.