How much you could earn at Aldi: Supermarket chain 'offers 1,000 jobs'

Aldi offers the joint-best wages of any British supermarket chain. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Aldi will hire around 1,000 staff as the low-price chain looks to open 40 more supermarkets before the end of this year.

Staff are needed in a variety of roles from cleaners to assistants and the German firm is also looking for apprentices to join its programmes, The Grocer has reported.

Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes said that the workers are in demand with the number of British supermarkets to grow from the current 1,050 to 1,090 by 2026.

The new shops include some in London and Surrey.

Ms Stokes added: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to bring even more people into the Aldi family.

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

How much does Aldi pay staff?

Aldi is known for its competitive pay, giving staff £12.75 per hour nationally and £14.05 an hour for those working inside the M25, plus paid breaks.

This is above the National Living Wage of £12.60.

How much do other UK supermarkets pay?

Aldi and its German rival Lidl are both top, paying staff £12.40 per hour, or £13.65 in London, according to Grocery Gazette.

Asda is third, offering £12.04 or £13.21, Tesco (12.02, £13.15) is fourth, and Sainsbury’s (£12, £13.15) is joint fifth with Co-Op, and Marks & Spencer.

Waitrose offers £11.55 or £12.89, and Morrisons is last on the list with £11.44 or £12.29.