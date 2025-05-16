All the banks that Halifax is closing

16 May 2025, 15:43 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 15:56

A Halifax shopfront
The bank has suffered a decline in over-the-counter transactions . Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Halifax is set to close more than 10 UK bank branches in June following a huge drop in over-the-counter transactions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax, Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland, will shut down 10 branches across the UK in June.

It comes after a huge 48 per cent drop in face-to-face transaction at the various branches over the past five years, it said.

A spokesperson for Halifax said: "Most customers are now using our mobile banking app, internet banking or calling us instead.

"This means they are using branches less."

The bank will now have 756 branches left open, down from more than 2,000 10 years ago.

Halifax will be closing more banks later in the year.

Lloyds Banking Group said in January it would close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

The group blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.

Homeless man sits outside Halifax Bank, Oxford
Halifax has said closures are on the way. Picture: Alamy

All the Halifax branches that are set to close

June closures

Bitterne - 400/402 Bitterne Road SO18 5RS – June 9

Bournemouth - 335/337 Wimborne Road BH9 2EA – June 4Felixstowe - 85 Hamilton Road IP11 7BQ – June 2

Fleetwood - 4 Poulton Street FY7 6LR – June 22Gainsborough - 32 Lord Street DN21 2DQ – June 2

Launceston - 1 Southgate Street PL15 9DP – June 3Leek - 16 Derby Street ST13 5AB – June 4

Letchworth - 1 Commerce Way SG6 3DN – June 3

Littlehampton - 68 High Street BN17 5EA – June 23

London (North West) - 469 Kingsbury Road NW9 9ES – June 2

Closures later in 2025

Barrow-in-Furness - 133-135 Dalton Road LA14 1HZ – September 10

Bexleyheath - 131 Broadway DA6 7HF – October 23

Blackpool - 283/287 Lytham Road FY4 1DP – October 29

Bolton - 23/27 Knowsley Street BL1 2DG – November 20

Brentwood - 12 High Street CM14 4AE – September 10

Bristol - 15 Kings Chase Shopping Centre BS15 8LP – October 8

Carmarthen - 121/122 Lammas Street SA31 3AE – October 6

Castleford - 68 Carlton Street WF10 1DB – September 8

Cirencester - 10/12 Cricklade Street GL7 1JH – September 25

Crewe - The Market Centre CW1 2HU – October 14

Derby - 39 East Street DE1 2BL – October 23

Epsom - 51-52 The Ashley Centre KT18 5DB – September 15

Erdington - 221 High Street B23 6SS – September 24

Folkestone - 70-72 Sandgate Road CT20 2AA – October 9

Hayes - 45/47 Station Road UB3 4HH – October 6

Hexham - 20 Priestpopple NE46 1XH – November 5

Hove - 86/87 George Street BN3 3YE – October 20

London (South East) - 165/169 Eltham High Street SE9 1TT – October 29

London (South East) - 9-13 Powis Street SE18 6HZ – October 1

London (South West) - 6 St Johns Hill SW11 1RU – September 23

