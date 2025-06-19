Asda to get McDonald's-style ordering screens in £10m overhaul

19 June 2025, 09:52 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 09:53

Asda has more than 200 cafes and will be rebranding the majority
Asda has more than 200 cafes and will be rebranding the majority. Picture: PA

By William Mata

Asda has announced a £10m makeover that will see 180 of its cafes equipped with a McDonald’s-style ordering screen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Another major addition will see the pizzas, topped with ingredients of the customers’ choice, become part of the cafe menu as well as remaining an option for take away.

The supermarket chain will begin work this month and is expected to complete the makeover of the in-store eateries by the end of October.

The McDonald’s-style ordering screens will operate as well as a manned till, with Asda looking to bring a “more relaxed coffee shop vibe to the cafés”.

Read also: 'This is dangerous': Discarded clothes from UK brands including Next, Asda and M&S found in protected Ghana wetlands

Changes will also see new items on the menu, including smashed avocado on toast, katsu chicken curry, topped salad bowls, wraps, and a new sharing range that includes nachos and loaded fries.

Ian McEvans, vice president of commercial food at Asda, said customers can still enjoy old favourites such as full English breakfasts, fish and chips, lasagne, jacket potatoes, burgers and chips.

“Cafés are an important part of the shopping experience for many of our customers,” he said.

Read next: 'Do not eat' warning as Asda recalls popular item from shelves

Read also: Man, 20, charged with terror offences over alleged Asda bomb hoax and ice rink arson attacks in Slough

“This significant investment alongside allows us to bring a new look and feel, as well as make improvements to the service and a refresh of the menu.”

Asda will continue its Kids Eat for £1 and Winter Warmer café meal deals, he added.

“This investment marks another exciting milestone moment for us on our journey and underpins our continued commitment to ensuring Asda is set up for long-term success at the heart of communities.”

Asda’s decision to launch the upgrade programme comes at a time when rival supermarkets have been cutting back their in-store cafes and counters.

Sainsbury’s in-store cafes have shut for good since it announced 61 closures at the start of the year.

The UK’s second-largest supermarket chain said the majority of its shoppers do not use them regularly, whereas in-store food stalls and concessions have grown in popularity.

Morrisons is closing 52 of its cafes and a raft of meat, fish and hot food counters – changes which it said were necessary to “renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.

It also said it was costing more to run the services than it was making from customer spending.

Asda has 205 cafes in total, and has no plans for any closures.

More Business News

See more More Business News

A general view of the London Stock Exchange in the City of London.

Aim boss makes plea to boost market’s appeal after inheritance tax blow

Energy bills

Warm home discount to be extended to 2.7 million more households

Workers at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland on the production line

Recruiter Hays warns over profits as hiring slump in German car sector worsens

View of a Premier Inn hotel in Sheffield

Whitbread sales under pressure amid overhaul and tough UK market

The Revolution Beauty logo on a smartphone with a page from the company's website on a computer screen in the background

Frasers pulls out of bidding for Revolution Beauty after mulling takeover

Waitrose is to open in Bristol

Waitrose steps up expansion with first new supermarket for seven years

Interest rates

Bank of England ‘unlikely’ to cut interest rates as inflation pressure grows

Student accommodation near Teesside University in Middlesbrough, England, UK

One in every 20 homes for sale in UK now priced at £1 million-plus

A woman filling a kettle from a tap

Switching off RTS energy meter system to be delayed, says Government

A woman views the FTSE 100 index on the London Stock Exchange website

FTSE 100 nudges up ahead of Fed decision following broadly expected CPI data

HS2 workers gathered together

Minister says she will ‘sort out’ HS2 and confirms opening will be delayed

Banknotes

Bank of England ‘unlikely’ to cut interest rates as inflation pressure grows

A Santander sign outside a branch

Santander approaches TSB’s Spanish owner over possible takeover – reports

Students are being warned of the risks of blackmail scams, where criminals may threaten to share explicit images or personal information they hold about their victim

Sextortion scam warning to students as building society sees ‘growing trend’

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea

Government urged to do more to show it values public services

A woman walks past estate agents' boards

Annual house price growth halves as buyers reach stamp duty cliff edge

More Business News

See more More Business News

Gas rings alight on a hob

UK inflation to edge higher if oil prices push up energy costs, experts warn

A pump action hand soap being refiled with an 'eco friendly' refill bag using 85% less plastic then buying the equivalent hand soap bottles.

PZ Cussons narrows profit guidance and sells stake in Nigerian palm oil firm

Chocolate bonbons

Examples of where inflation jumped in May – and where it eased

A view of a Speedy Hire depot

Speedy Hire warns over ‘challenging’ conditions amid depot closures

Two AO World workers make a delivery to a customer

AO World looking to automation and offshoring in face of wage cost surge

A Stagecoach bus

Bus driver walkout to be suspended after new pay offer, says union

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Female Badger (Meles meles) in woodland, portrait. UK

Badger cull will not be extended, government confirms as it seeks 'holistic' strategy to eradicate bTB
.

£4m Lotto win puts Harley-Davidson fan on the road to early retirement

Ncuti Gatwa (left) and Dame Judi Dench (right) have signed the letter, published by refugee charity Choose Love, which calls on the Prime Minister to "use all available means" to ensure humanitarian aid gets in to Gaza.

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Judi Dench join open letter urging suspension of arms sales to Israel
The stunning home is worth £6million

Omaze winner denied keys to £6m Norfolk house amid planning row

Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 on the streets of Notting Hill, London, England, U.K.

Future of Notting Hill Carnival ‘up in the air,’ as organisers ask for more cash - and MP calls for it to be moved
One in five academics on both sides of the political spectrum do not feel free to teach controversial topics, a survey has found as England's higher education watchdog issued guidance on how institutions can protect freedom of speech.

20% of UK academies do not feel free to teach controversial topics, as new report issues guidance on free speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News