Asda to get McDonald's-style ordering screens in £10m overhaul

Asda has more than 200 cafes and will be rebranding the majority. Picture: PA

By William Mata

Asda has announced a £10m makeover that will see 180 of its cafes equipped with a McDonald’s-style ordering screen.

Another major addition will see the pizzas, topped with ingredients of the customers’ choice, become part of the cafe menu as well as remaining an option for take away.

The supermarket chain will begin work this month and is expected to complete the makeover of the in-store eateries by the end of October.

The McDonald’s-style ordering screens will operate as well as a manned till, with Asda looking to bring a “more relaxed coffee shop vibe to the cafés”.

Changes will also see new items on the menu, including smashed avocado on toast, katsu chicken curry, topped salad bowls, wraps, and a new sharing range that includes nachos and loaded fries.

Ian McEvans, vice president of commercial food at Asda, said customers can still enjoy old favourites such as full English breakfasts, fish and chips, lasagne, jacket potatoes, burgers and chips.

“Cafés are an important part of the shopping experience for many of our customers,” he said.

“This significant investment alongside allows us to bring a new look and feel, as well as make improvements to the service and a refresh of the menu.”

Asda will continue its Kids Eat for £1 and Winter Warmer café meal deals, he added.

“This investment marks another exciting milestone moment for us on our journey and underpins our continued commitment to ensuring Asda is set up for long-term success at the heart of communities.”

Asda’s decision to launch the upgrade programme comes at a time when rival supermarkets have been cutting back their in-store cafes and counters.

Sainsbury’s in-store cafes have shut for good since it announced 61 closures at the start of the year.

The UK’s second-largest supermarket chain said the majority of its shoppers do not use them regularly, whereas in-store food stalls and concessions have grown in popularity.

Morrisons is closing 52 of its cafes and a raft of meat, fish and hot food counters – changes which it said were necessary to “renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.

It also said it was costing more to run the services than it was making from customer spending.

Asda has 205 cafes in total, and has no plans for any closures.