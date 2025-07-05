Asda to sell golden raspberries in UK shops this summer

5 July 2025, 07:00

Golden raspberries taste much like the red kind but some have said they may be a little sweeter
Golden raspberries taste much like the red kind but some have said they may be a little sweeter. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Asda is selling golden raspberries in its shops for a limited period of time over the summer.

The supermarket will begin stocking the unusually coloured fruit on Saturday at all of its UK shops and will continue for as long as supplied last.

It is the latest minor craze in a period of unusual food sales, with Marks and Spencer stocking Punishment Juice and then a strawberry and cream sarnie, which may or may not have been the inspiration for Subway which launched its own Wimbledon ready sandwich.

The golden raspberries are said to taste much like the usual red variety but are a little more delicate and not as extensively grown.

Grower partners Bruce Farms and supplier Scotty Brand have combined with the supermarket to put the rare items on shelves at the peak of tennis season.

"The golden raspberries have been a real passion project for us and it's exciting to be at the forefront of introducing something new to the Scottish soft fruit sector,” said Geoff Bruce, director of Bruce Farms.

"As growers, we're always looking for ways to innovate and explore different varieties that not only thrive in our climate but also offer a unique selling point for customers."

Last year, Marks and Spencer released a berry that allegedly tasted like white chocolate but has seemingly not brought it back for 2025.

Asda’s golden strawberries have all been grown in Scotland but are most famous for growing in the Himalayas - where they provide food for elephants and birds from April.

Andrew Scott, development manager at Scotty Brand, added: "Our long-standing partnership with Asda has enabled us to bring this exclusive new product to market, supporting growth and diversification within the sector while showcasing the exceptional quality of Scottish produce and the vital role of local, sustainable growing practices."

