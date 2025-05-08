Bank of England poised to cut interest rates as tariffs to weigh on growth

8 May 2025, 06:10

Most economists think UK interest rates will be reduced to 4.25% from their current level of 4.5% on Thursday.
Most economists think UK interest rates will be reduced to 4.25% from their current level of 4.5% on Thursday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Bank of England is poised to cut interest rates as the threat of an escalating global trade war looms and the economic growth outlook worsens.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Most economists think UK interest rates will be reduced to 4.25% from their current level of 4.5% on Thursday.

Analysts said some members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could push for a larger 0.5 percentage point cut in a bid to reduce borrowing costs further and ease pressure on households and businesses.

It will be the first time the MPC has met to decide monetary policy since US President Donald Trump's "liberation day" tariff announcements last month.

The decision, along with quarterly economic forecasts, will be delayed by two minutes to honour the silence to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day - meaning it will be published at 12.02pm, rather than noon.

Read More: Chancellor on track to miss fiscal rules, says economic forecaster

Economists will be paying close attention to the MPC's forecasts for inflation and economic growth.
Economists will be paying close attention to the MPC's forecasts for inflation and economic growth. Picture: Alamy

Some economists have warned that UK economic growth could slow sharply over the next two years because of Mr Trump's plans, which will directly impact British exporters, but could also weaken spending among households and businesses.

Kallum Pickering, chief economist for Peel Hunt, said the "highly uncertain economic backdrop" would encourage policymakers to intervene by cutting rates on Thursday.

"Although UK economic momentum has picked up appreciably since last December, and has surprised to the upside relative to depressed Bank expectations, rising global growth worries linked to the US's erratic and risky tariff policies pose fresh risks," he said.

Economists will be paying close attention to the MPC's forecasts for inflation and economic growth, which some said could both be downgraded.

This could "provide a strong signal that policymakers are prepared to step up the pace of future rate cuts" in order to boost the economy, according to Mr Pickering.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said tariffs had caused a "massive reappraisal of the future path of UK interest rates".

"As things stand, markets are focusing on the collateral damage to the UK economy rather than the potential for a trade war to ignite inflation once again," he said.

"The effects of trade tariffs, once imposed, are highly unpredictable and could unleash both inflationary and deflationary forces."

Sandra Horsfield, an economist for Investec, said it is a "near-certainty" that the Bank will reduce borrowing costs, with most participants in the financial markets pricing in a rate cut.

Inflation has fallen in recent months, which is likely to indicate to policymakers that interest rates - which are used as a tool to control inflation - can continue to come down.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 2.6% in March, from 2.8% in February, according to the latest official data.

And importantly, the rate of services inflation - a metric closely watched by the Bank of England - fell to 4.7% from 5%.

"The new question now though for the MPC to consider is how the US trade policy shifts have changed the outlook for UK inflation," Ms Horsfield said.

"What makes this month's decision easy is that virtually everything has pointed in the direction of lower UK inflation pressure."

Some economists have suggested that countries such as China, in the face of higher charges on exports to the US, will re-route trade and lower import prices for other countries, which could result in lower prices for UK consumers.

Combined with other factors, including a weaker US dollar and falling oil prices, this could put downward pressure on inflation.

Ms Horsfield said while the MPC continues to work out the possible effects, its "game plan will be to reassure the public and markets that it stands ready to act if needed".

Meanwhile, Europe's central bank cut interest rates last month, and said "exceptional uncertainty" over trade policy meant future rate decisions would have to be taken on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

More Business News

See more More Business News

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump

Donald Trump to announce US-UK trade deal, say reports

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (Danny Lawson/PA)

Chancellor on track to miss fiscal rules, says economic forecaster

Estate agents' boards

‘Home buyer inquiries and sales fall’ as buyers adjust to stamp duty changes

Wind farm developments could wipe out freshwater pearl mussels

UK’s National Wealth Fund seals £1.35bn loan to build North Sea power cables

A person views stocks and shares on their phone against the London Stock Exchange sign

FTSE 100 ends record run of gains as UK and US rates decisions loom

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions

Badenoch a ‘climate defeatist’, Starmer claims in energy costs exchange

Oil rig

Harbour Energy axing 250 jobs in Aberdeen

A view of the Bank of England

Bank of England poised to cut interest rates as tariffs to weigh on growth

Rachel Reeves smiling at a whisky distillery

UK-India trade deal will make ‘massive difference’ to Scotland, says Chancellor

Signs at an anti-tourism protest in Spain

Anti-tourism protests are ‘a big issue’ for UK holidaymakers, travel boss warns

A hand on a laptop

Record 299,419 returns filed in first week of new tax year, says HMRC

A house-shaped money box

Proposals to make mortgage changes easier, faster and cheaper set out by FCA

A Rentokil van

Rentokil boss to retire after 12 years at the helm

An offshore wind farm

Work halted on huge windfarm in North Sea amid rising costs

Building work on a house

Construction industry shrinks further as business uncertainty grows

Fallen trees

Claims for weather-related damage to homes and possessions hit record £226m

More Business News

See more More Business News

Shoppers enter the Card Factory in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire

Card Factory confident despite ‘uncertain’ backdrop and cost hikes

Models of houses on piles of coins and banknotes

First-time buyer mortgage with no repayments for first three months unveiled

A poster version of the ads investigated by the Advertising Standards Authority

RSPCA ad campaign cleared following complaints by campaigners

Trainline sales

Trainline profits surge amid record sales as firm braces for UK rail shake-up

JD Wetherspoon’s Royal Victoria Pavillion

JD Wetherspoon reports increased sales amid sunny weather

A piggy bank surrounded by coins

39% of people ‘not on track to afford even a minimum lifestyle when they retire’

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Pupils at Williamwood High School sit prelim exams in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pupils in poorest UK areas being ‘locked out’ of key A-Level subjects due to teacher shortage, charity says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting in Rome

'This isn’t just history': Starmer links VE Day to Ukraine fight for freedom as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues
Home Office Designates Altrincham Hotel As Temporary Housing For Asylum Seekers

Asylum hotel cost 'triples to £4 million a day' as EU rejects UK's call for help in tackling small boats
Workers in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

British Steel begins recruitment drive for first time since Government rescue as it prepares to ramp up production
London Greggs branch forced to put D-locks on drinks fridge to halt shoplifting incidents

London Greggs branch forced to put D-locks on drinks fridge to halt shoplifting incidents

Edinburgh school introduces Scotland’s first phone ban

Edinburgh school introduces Scotland’s first phone ban and makes pupils lock away their phones in pouches

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News