Boots to open shop only selling perfume

29 July 2025, 13:00 | Updated: 29 July 2025, 13:06

A computer generated image of Boots Fragrance which will open in London
Boots Fragrance, as it could look. Picture: Press release / Boots

By William Mata

Boots has announced that it will open its first fragrance shop, dedicated to selling perfumes and colognes in a single outlet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The high street health shop chain will dispense with its pharmacy, photo, and meal deal offerings for the shop, which will open in the City of London this autumn.

Boots Fragrance will sell more than 400 “luxury and niche” scents, 20 of which have never been sold before in its shops.

Read also: Games Workshop cheers record year but faces £12m US tariff hit

It is the first such shop from Boots, but the chain has previously opened a desiccated skincare outlet in the Battersea Power Station shopping centre.

Chelsey Saunders, Boots’ director of fragrance, said: “Boots Fragrance boutique represents a bold step forward in how we bring fragrance to our customers.

“As the nation’s favourite beauty retailer, we’re proud to be creating a space that not only showcases the very best in luxury and niche perfumery, but also makes it more accessible, inviting and inspiring for all.”

Read also: Urgent Boots paracetamol recall due to mislabelled packs - with customers told to 'immediately' stop using tablets

“Boots fragrance has been designed to offer customers a reimagined, sensory-led retail experience, featuring trend-led discovery zones and immersive experiences that invite customers to engage with fragrance in a completely new way,” a statement added.

“A team of expert fragrance specialists, with advanced training on scent profiling and fragrance matching, will be on hand to provide personalised consultations and tailored advice, supported by a premium concierge service and luxury gift-wrapping.”

More Business News

See more More Business News

An aerial view of shipping containers

Surging US imports and lower tariffs to lift global growth, IMF predicts

Paddington in Peru (2024) directed by Dougal Wilson and starring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington.

Canal+ flags smaller line-up of films in 2025 but hails Paddington hit

Games Workshop signage

Games Workshop cheers record year but faces £12m US tariff hit

BT Group sign outside an office block

BT refunds £18m to customers over contract failures

A hand on a central heating thermostat

Pension provider announces major investment in South Wales heat pump network

An AstraZeneca sign

Cancer drug demand drives higher sales for AstraZeneca

Funky Pigeon's Christmas ad

Funky Pigeon sold to Card Factory for £24m

Storm clouds above a coastal town

Storms and heavy rainfall driving up property insurance payouts – ABI

Gary Neville

Conditions ‘really tough’ for running UK businesses, says Gary Neville

A logo on a Barclays Bank branch

Barclays joins rival in cautioning against hiking bank taxes

Greggs

Greggs profits slide due to hot weather and cautious customers

A Lumo train

Three train operators given go ahead to run extra East Coast services

An Anglican Water van drives through a storm overflow

Anglian Water to pay out £62.8m after wastewater failures

Thousands of used cars lined up at a site in Corby, Northamptonshire

UK car market set for strongest year since before Covid pandemic

Barclays sign

Barclays profit surges as investment banking offsets £1.1bn of bad debts

Estate agents' boards

House prices ‘jump 6.1% annually in some parts of UK but fall by 5.0% in others’

More Business News

See more More Business News

Models of homes on coins

Record high rents as tenants pay £400 more per month than five years ago – index

Rachel Reeves head and shoulders

Reeves to visit Cornish tin mine due to be revived

US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

Trump says outcome will be known ‘pretty soon’ over steel tariffs

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

Stocks falter as EU-US trade deal rally fizzles out

Rachel Reeves head and shoulders

Chancellor faces fiscal risks and ‘significant challenges’ amid trade war – IMF

Cranswick annual report

Cranswick says review ‘well advanced’ after pig farm abuse claims

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Laurence Fox and his partner Elizabeth Barker arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice where he is challenging two High Court rulings after he was ordered to pay £180,000 damages to two people

Laurence Fox faces wait for court decision over libel appeal on 'paedophile' tweets

Buses carrying England players and staff make their way down the Mall during a Homecoming Victory Parade on the Mall, London

Pride of the nation: Fans line the streets to watch England's triumphant Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 victory
Lanesend Primary School

Teachers 'left in tears' after 'overzealous' school 'bans students who take sick days' from end-of-year bouncy castle
Donald Trump Jr, US President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Sarah Malone and Guy Kinnings at the opening of the Trump International Golf Links.

Trump opens new golf course in Scotland to mark last day of UK tour

Jolly Fisherman statue in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

'There's nothing jolly about killing fish': PETA calls for seaside town's much loved century-old mascot to be retired
Tommy Robinson at the scene at the station where a man was apparently attacked

Police investigate footage of Tommy Robinson at St Pancras station near 'unconscious man'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News