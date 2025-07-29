Boots to open shop only selling perfume

Boots has announced that it will open its first fragrance shop, dedicated to selling perfumes and colognes in a single outlet.

The high street health shop chain will dispense with its pharmacy, photo, and meal deal offerings for the shop, which will open in the City of London this autumn.

Boots Fragrance will sell more than 400 “luxury and niche” scents, 20 of which have never been sold before in its shops.

It is the first such shop from Boots, but the chain has previously opened a desiccated skincare outlet in the Battersea Power Station shopping centre.

Chelsey Saunders, Boots’ director of fragrance, said: “Boots Fragrance boutique represents a bold step forward in how we bring fragrance to our customers.

“As the nation’s favourite beauty retailer, we’re proud to be creating a space that not only showcases the very best in luxury and niche perfumery, but also makes it more accessible, inviting and inspiring for all.”

“Boots fragrance has been designed to offer customers a reimagined, sensory-led retail experience, featuring trend-led discovery zones and immersive experiences that invite customers to engage with fragrance in a completely new way,” a statement added.

“A team of expert fragrance specialists, with advanced training on scent profiling and fragrance matching, will be on hand to provide personalised consultations and tailored advice, supported by a premium concierge service and luxury gift-wrapping.”