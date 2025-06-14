Britain’s biggest pub company to slash jobs amid debt crisis

14 June 2025, 19:14

The Yorkshire Terrier Pub, Stonegate, York, Yorkshire UK
The Yorkshire Terrier Pub, Stonegate, York, Yorkshire UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Britain’s largest pub company is set to cut a number of jobs as bosses move to streamline the debt-ridden firm following Rachel Reeves’s tax crackdown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Slug & Lettuce owner Stonegate Group has been working with restructuring specialists at AlixPartners over recent months, according to recent reports.

The company, which runs more than 4,000 pubs across the UK including the Craft Union brand, are expected to cut 150 jobs across its head office and central functions, according to The Telegraph.

It is understood no decision has yet been made on the exact number of roles under threat.

Jobs in its pubs and bars will not be affected and no pubs will close as a result of the restructuring.

Read more: Glasgow-raised Nationwide and Greggs bosses among businesswomen honoured

Read more: Stocks slide, oil jumps after Israel strikes Iran

Customers view menu posted outside the Slug and Lettuce bar and restaurant part of the Stonegate group, London UK
Customers view menu posted outside the Slug and Lettuce bar and restaurant part of the Stonegate group, London UK. Picture: Alamy

The news follows a more challenging period for Stonegate, which is owned by TDR Capital, the private equity house which also controls Asda.

It has lost hundreds of millions of pounds while straining under the weight of a near-£3bn debt pile while higher taxes levied on employers by the Chancellor this year have added to pressures.

Despite growing revenues in recent years, it reported pre-tax losses of £257m and £214m in 2023 and 2024 respectively as interest payments on its debts pushed it into the red.

A Stonegate spokesman said the planned cuts were partly due to a shift away from managed pubs – which it owns and operates itself – towards leased and tenanted pubs, which are rented out to and operated by publicans.

The Liquorist pub, part of the Stonegate pub company, in the Boulevard Building in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, Hampshire, England, UK.
The Liquorist pub, part of the Stonegate pub company, in the Boulevard Building in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, Hampshire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

The latter have proved more profitable for Stonegate in recent years.

Managed pubs also require more resources and head office staff to oversee, making them less appealing to run at a time when the company is trying to return to profit.

The spokesman said: “This, combined with rising costs, particularly after the recent Budget, means we must reorganise our support functions to reflect the shape of our business today.

“We recognise that this is a difficult time and we are committed to supporting our colleagues with care and fairness as we consult with the business on the proposed changes.”

RACHEL REEVES, 2021
Hospitality firms have said there have been difficulties in adjusting to the extra tax costs following Ms Reeves' decision to raise employers’ National Insurance contributions. Picture: Alamy

Hospitality firms have also faced challenges in extra costs after Ms Reeves raised employers’ National Insurance contributions and lowered the threshold at which they are paid this year.

Bosses have argued the latter has disproportionately hurt hospitality firms because of the number of lower-paid and part-time workers they employ.

It will be the second round of job cuts at Stonegate in two years following more than 250 redundancies in 2023. Stonegate has also been reviewing rents and agreements with suppliers as part of restructuring efforts.

Last summer, Stonegate was able to push the repayment date for much of its debts to 2029, after TDR refinanced and invested £250m into the company to avoid defaulting on its debts.

At the time, Stonegate said the deal would allow it to invest more in its pubs.

More Business News

See more More Business News

Headshot of Dame Debbie Crosbie smiling

Glasgow-raised Nationwide and Greggs bosses among businesswomen honoured

Silhouette of an oil refinery

Stocks slide, oil jumps after Israel strikes Iran

John Roberts standing in front of an AO World delivery van

AO World profits set to jump amid growth strategy progress

A general view of the London Stock Exchange in the City of London.

Oil prices soar after Israel launches strikes on Iran’s capital

The utilities firm, which provides services to seven million people in the east of England, also revealed an increase in pollution incidents over the year.

Anglian Water profits go up after price increases as debt swell to £7.7bn

London Stock Exchange

FTSE 100 hits new record as investors fish for non-US stocks

The Stock Exchange sign in the City of London

Stocks mixed amid GDP miss and fresh trade worry

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during the Peel Hunt FTSE250+ conference at the Montcalm Royal London House Hotel in London

Badenoch urges business leaders to ‘get on the pitch’ and support Tories

Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with Donald Trump

UK ‘ready to go’ on implementing US trade deal, says Business Secretary

Exterior view of an Alexander Dennis factory, with cars parked outside

We will do everything we can to save Alexander Dennis jobs, vows Swinney

Electric car

EDF to buy Pod Point for £10.6m amid ‘slow’ electric car adoption

Spending Review

Council tax bills set to rise at fastest rate for two decades, economist warns

Firefighters work at the site of a plane crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, western India, 12 June 2025.

Boeing shares tumble after Air India plane crash

A piece of Dubai chocolate with pistachio paste and kunefe filled milk on a pistachio background

Imported Dubai-style chocolate could pose food safety risk, watchdog warns

The window of a vape shop

Labour MPs push front bench for ‘crackdown’ on ‘dodgy’ vape and barber shops

A Poundland store in Blyth, Northumberland.

Poundland sold for £1 in rescue deal as thousands of jobs left at risk

More Business News

See more More Business News

A hand on a laptop

HMRC boss ‘regrets’ frustrations over £49m phishing scam disclosure

British exports slumped by nearly 9% in April (PA)

Exports to US slump at record pace in ‘payback’ after rush ahead of tariff hikes

The economy saw the biggest monthly contraction for a year-and-a-half in April (PA)

Economy shrinks by more than expected amid record fall in exports to the US

A view over the rooftops of new houses being built

Housing market recovering but ‘long way from buoyant’, housebuilder says

A close up of Jolly rancher gummy sweets

UK consumers urged not to buy ‘unsafe’ American sweets amid cancer concerns

The outside of a Poundland store

Poundland set for ‘restructuring’ after takeover by Gordon Brothers

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The Prime Minister said he had read "every single word" of an independent report into child sexual exploitation by Baroness Louise Casey and would accept her recommendation for the investigatio

Starmer U-turns on grooming gangs: PM orders statutory inquiry after Casey report

Faith leaders from the Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities led the service on Saturday at the Siddhashram Shakti Centre in Harrow, north-west London

Tears at Air India crash vigil as sisters orphaned by disaster mourned by faith leaders

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, yesterday onboard the RNLI Ramsgate Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel.

More than 900 people cross Channel in small boats on Friday

A large police presence met protesters in Portadown town center this evening after a leaflet was shared on social media calling all residents of the Co.Armagh town to march on the homes of so-called Migrant gangs

Petrol bombs thrown at police during fifth night of Northern Ireland disorder

A poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged children in the UK suggests around one in six (17%) parents rated the toilets at their child’s school as unclean.

'Like a horror movie': One in 10 parents say children avoid school over 'filthy' toilets

On Saturday evening, the annual silent walk will take place in west London to mark eight years since the blaze, followed by the reading of the names of the 72 dead, and speeches by campaigners.

Grenfell community gathers for final anniversary before tower demolition begins

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News