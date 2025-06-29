‘Central bank of central banks’ warns soaring government debt could trigger global crisis after Starmer’s benefits U-turn

29 June 2025, 20:55

A man holding an umbrella walks past the Bank of England.
A man holding an umbrella walks past the Bank of England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Mounting government debts in Britain and across the West could trigger a global economic crisis, according to the ‘central bank for central banks’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has warned that governments “can no longer ignore” the ballooning levels of public debt.

The organisation urged governments to stop borrowing to balance the books, just days after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer walked back on a series of controversial welfare reforms to appease rebel MPs.

More than 120 Labour MPs opposed his Government's reforms, as they readied themselves to vote against the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment (PIP) Bill.

The concessions mean the bill, which was supposed to shave £5bn off the government’s welfare budget by 2030, will reportedly end up costing the government £3bn, putting further strain on its finances.

The BIS made its warning against a backdrop of slow growth, high costs of borrowing, and a tense geopolitical outlook, saying rising debts could trigger a severe economic crisis, according to the Times.

Read more: Labour has 'moral imperative' to fix 'failing' welfare system, PM declares after benefits U-turn

Read more: Wes Streeting brands 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant a 'publicity stunt' as festival says it 'crossed the line'

Agustin Carstens, the BIS chief, said: “High levels of public debt are a significant vulnerability that governments can no longer ignore.”

Asked specifically about Britain’s fiscal situation, Mr Carstens told the newspaper: “It is obvious that the debt [to GDP ratio] in many countries has risen quite fast in recent decades, and this trend cannot continue.

“We are not saying that in any particular country that a fiscal crisis is imminent. But the trend is not the right one.”

Benefits U-turn: Caller William can't believe suggestions of raising taxes

Other countries at risk are France, which is wrestling with high costs of borrowing, and the US, where Trump wants to increase America’s deficit to decrease taxes.

Mr Carstens said changes have to be made sooner rather than later, as it will make the impact less painful – which is especially vital to cope with potential crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a share of GDP, Britain’s debt has skyrocketed to 96.4% – up from 32.4% in 2000. Meanwhile, the national debt has risen by a staggering 730.77% since 2000, from £349 billion to £2.9 trillion.

The report published by the BIS pointed to fraying trade ties between nations and unpredictable policies as adding to a weaker growth outlook, while adding that governments have to focus on structural reforms and managing public finances sustainably.

“While high debt can be sustainable when growth is robust and interest rates low, today’s conditions are far less supportive,” Mr Carstens said in a speech.

“Rising interest payments, driven by higher rates and refinancing needs, are putting pressure on fiscal accounts and increasing fiscal sustainability risks. Already, there are signs of weakening investor appetite for government bonds.”

The economist added: “The experience of recent years has been a sharp reminder that price stability is the cornerstone for sustainable growth.

“For households, price stability means safeguarding the value of their hard-earned money, ensuring that what they save today maintains its worth tomorrow. Stable prices create the foundation for families to plan their futures with confidence, businesses to invest and grow, and economies to thrive.

“In an era of heightened uncertainty, preserving this foundation is more important than ever.”

More Business News

See more More Business News

Marks and Spencer results

JD Sports, M&S and Sainsbury’s to face shareholder pressure over low pay

The factory has been in operation for more than 70 years, and its closure would put 1,300 jobs at risk.

Minister steps in to stop closure of Lotus factory as carmaker says ‘no plans to close the factory’

Lotus Logo on hood of car

Carmaker Lotus 'to end production' in the UK after 60 years putting 1,300 jobs at risk

The London Stock Exchange

Tariff optimism lifts shares after US-China deal

Financial Conduct Authority

UK’s financial watchdog launches probe into troubled Wood Group

A freight lorry travelling through the Port of Belfast

M&S boss criticises post-Brexit food labelling as ‘bureaucratic madness’

Nike sign

Nike claims Trump's tariffs could cost it $1bn

A woman browses the shelves in a Sainsbury's supermarket

Sainsbury’s investors eye sales as grocers step up focus on price cuts

Pylons

British billpayers saved £300m through energy flexibility in 2024, figures show

Pigs at British meat producer Cranswick’s Northmoor Farm

Cranswick reveals boss lands £4.6m pay package amid pig farm abuse scandal

Subway has offered up its strawberry and cream sandwich

Move over M&S: Subway ALSO selling strawberry and cream sandwich

New nuclear reactor building plans

Centrica preparing to take 15% stake in Sizewell C nuclear plant, reports say

Electric Mini Coopers on the production line

Car production fell for fifth consecutive month in May

x

Czech billionaire Kretinsky named chairman of Royal Mail after takeover

Women doing a fitness workout

Health and wellness firms dominate list of the fastest-growing in Britain

The Vivergo Fuels site

Under-threat bioethanol plant says talks with Government a ‘positive signal’

More Business News

See more More Business News

The London skyline

FTSE up as pound hits near four-year high

Signage of Marks and Spencer store in Wolverhampton, UK

Marks & Spencer to close 100-year-old flagship department store

A Leeds Building Society sign

Building society’s mortgage change could help some people borrow thousands more

A range of banknotes

More than seven million people estimated to be higher rate taxpayers in 2025-26

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

Trio of trade deals ‘restored identity’ of UK, PM says as trade plan unveiled

Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Reynolds: Port Talbot plant does not meet US rules to get steel tariff exemption

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Margate Drum & Base Festival took place at Dreamland on Saturday. (Credit Image: © Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

Major Margate music festival shut down as man, 21, dies

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised chants led by punk duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury of "Death, death to the IDF" as "appalling hate speech" and demanded answers from the BBC on how they were broadcast to viewers.

Starmer says BBC ‘needs to explain' Glastonbury broadcast after 'appalling hate speech' during Bob Vylan set
Somerset, UK. 28 June 2025. Bob Vylan performing during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/Empics/Alamy Live News

Glastonbury 'appalled' by Bob Vylan IDF chants claiming singer 'crossed the line'

The scene after a car crashed near the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain.

Man fighting for his life after car ploughs into iconic London landmark

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival

Wes Streeting brands 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant a 'publicity stunt' as festival says it 'crossed the line'
Chalkwell Park in Westcliff on Sea, Southend, Essex, UK. Southend on Sea Borough Council green space in an urban area. Sign at entrance

Girl, 7, killed after tree collapses in public park as another girl in critical condition

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News