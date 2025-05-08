Chancellor on track to breach Labour's fiscal rules by £63bn

8 May 2025, 13:31

Chancellor Rachel Reeves
In the Spring Statement, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said state finances were on track for a budget surplus by 2029/30. Picture: Getty

By Alice Brooker

The government is reportedly on target to breach its own fiscal rules, increasing the likelihood of tax hikes later this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is on track to miss key fiscal rules, according to an economic think tank.

The prediction, from National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr), comes alongside warnings that economic growth is on track to be weaker than previously expected this year, with the likelihood of tax hikes increased.

This is due to a slowdown in domestic demand and global economic uncertainty.

It predicted that the UK economy will grow by 1.2% in 2025 “amid low business confidence, high uncertainty and rising cost pressures”.

Read more: Trump promises ‘exciting day’ ahead of announcement on UK-US trade deal

Read more: PM to make statement on US trade talks amid reports deal has been reached

An economic think tank has also warned that the likelihood of tax hikes has increased
An economic think tank has also warned that the likelihood of tax hikes has increased. Picture: Getty

Previous forecasts by Niesr in February predicted a 1.5% growth for the year. As a result, the think tank said the government is now expected to miss its fiscal rules requiring UK national debt as a share of the economy to fall and to be on course for a budget surplus.

In the Spring Statement in March, Reeves said state finances were on track to restore a £9.9 billion budget surplus by 2029/30.

The news comes as UK interest rates have been reduced for the second time this year, from 4.5% to 4.25%, by the Bank of England, in order to help boost growth in the economy.

It predicted that the UK economy will grow by 1.2% in 2025
It predicted that the UK economy will grow by 1.2% in 2025. Picture: Getty

Niesr’s forecasts suggest this could now be set for a shortfall of £62.9 billion over this time frame, suggesting the Treasury could need to look at more spending cuts or tax increases to achieve a surplus.

Stephen Millard, Niesr interim director, said: “The Chancellor’s self-imposed and arbitrary fiscal rules have led to a situation where twice a year the Chancellor has to either find further departmental savings or announce politically unpalatable tax rises.

“The uncertainty created by this leads to low investment and lower growth, the precise reverse of what the government wants to achieve. We have to rethink the fiscal framework.”

More Business News

See more More Business News

Headshot of Chris O’Shea

Shareholders in British Gas owner Centrica rebel over top directors’ pay

Ambulances outside a hospital

Scottish ambulance workers back strike action in consultative ballot

A house-shaped money box with bank notes pushed into it

Tracker mortgage holders could save nearly £350 a year following rate cut

.London, UK. 8 May 2025.A view of the Bank of England in the City of London.

Bank of England lowers UK interest rates to 4.25% marking second cut this year

Sir Martin Sorrell

Revenues tumble at S4 Capital amid worsening economic challenges

Interior view of the Lloyd’s offices, showing the Lutine Bell

Historic insurance market Lloyd’s of London appoints new chief executive

An oil rig at sea, with two ships alongside it

Labour was warned of ‘real and present danger’ to oil and gas sector – Flynn

Dame Judi Dench in an advert for Moneysupermarket

Moneysupermarket parent group saw energy deals surge ahead of price cap rise

Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with Donald Trump

PM to make statement on US trade talks amid reports deal has been reached

A TSB bank on Cheapside, London

TSB profits jump on cost-cutting and stamp duty mortgage rush

People looking in an estate agent's window

Average UK house price increased by nearly £900 in April – Halifax

A person holding a phone with the website of British Gas in front of a Centrica logo

British Gas expects profit hit after warmer than usual spring

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (Danny Lawson/PA)

Chancellor on track to miss fiscal rules, says economic forecaster

View of a Next store in London

Next hikes full-year guidance thanks to weather boost for spring sales

Most economists think UK interest rates will be reduced to 4.25% from their current level of 4.5% on Thursday.

Bank of England poised to cut interest rates as tariffs to weigh on growth

Estate agents' boards

‘Home buyer inquiries and sales fall’ as buyers adjust to stamp duty changes

More Business News

See more More Business News

Wind farm developments could wipe out freshwater pearl mussels

UK’s National Wealth Fund seals £1.35bn loan to build North Sea power cables

A person views stocks and shares on their phone against the London Stock Exchange sign

FTSE 100 ends record run of gains as UK and US rates decisions loom

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions

Badenoch a ‘climate defeatist’, Starmer claims in energy costs exchange

Oil rig

Harbour Energy axing 250 jobs in Aberdeen

A view of the Bank of England

Bank of England poised to cut interest rates as tariffs to weigh on growth

Rachel Reeves smiling at a whisky distillery

UK-India trade deal will make ‘massive difference’ to Scotland, says Chancellor

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Danny Andrews, right, met Sadie Bass on a reality TV dating show.

Viral 'fish and rice cake' guy finds love on reality show as bizarre diet earns him 'gym lad' physique
Wetherspoons has confirmed 15 new locations for 2025/26

Where are the new Wetherspoons opening in the UK? Pub chain confirms 15 new locations

The Union flag and the union Jack together

What could be in the US - UK trade deal?

The Hayes fire is affecting Heathrow

Mystery surrounding Heathrow fire that triggered airport power outage as cause of blaze unknown
Simon Graves, 52, was worked at Carlton le Willows Academy between 2009 and 2014, during which time he set up the girls’ football team.

Deputy headteacher banned after kissing student and performing classroom sex act in front of junior colleague
Iran’s foreign minister has “categorically” denied reports linking Iranian nationals to an alleged terrorist scheme targeting the Israeli embassy in London.

Iran ‘categorically rejects’ reports of alleged Israeli embassy terror plot

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News