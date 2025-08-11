Coca-Cola 'to launch' healthier lemonade drinks range in UK

By William Mata

Coca-Cola is reportedly preparing to launch a healthier lemonade product in the UK after finding success in overseas markets.

The mega brand is looking to introduce its Cappy range of drinks in Britain, including its Botanical Lemonade, according to reports on Monday.

Other drinks as part of the portfolio include: Cappy 100% Pure Orange, Cappy Multivitamin, Cappy Pulpy Grapefruit, and Cappy Lemonade Tasty Lemon.

Coca-Cola distributes Cappy across 25 countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

It describes it as “top-quality fruit juices, nectars and drinks with original natural flavours, made from fresh, carefully picked fruit”.

Coke was not able to comment on when Cappy will be available in the UK.

The rumoured launch follows healthier drinks coming into the national market, including Marks and Spencer launching its Punishment Juice, which is made up of lots of green flavours.

The tongue-in-cheek brand name is in-line with Liquid Death water, and other such brands which play on the feeling of dread one feels upon eating healthily.

Coca-Cola, meanwhile, confirmed it will release a new soda made with cane sugar after a reported request from US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the company said: "This addition is designed to complement the company’s strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences."

