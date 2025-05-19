Consumers to get more protection from ‘wild west’ of buy now, pay later products

19 May 2025, 00:05

There are concerns a lack of regulation has led some of the 10 million people who use BNPL to take on too much debt.
There are concerns a lack of regulation has led some of the 10 million people who use BNPL to take on too much debt. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Shoppers will receive more protection from the "wild west" of buy now, pay later (BNPL) products from next year under new legislation set to be introduced on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The legislation will impose new standards on BNPL firms amid concerns a lack of regulation has led some of the 10 million people who use it to take on too much debt.

Emma Reynolds, economic secretary to the Treasury, said: "Buy now, pay later has transformed shopping for millions, but for too long has operated as a wild west - leaving consumers exposed."

The new rules will require upfront checks on borrowers to make sure they can afford repayments, fairer and faster access to refunds and a right to complain to the Financial Ombudsman, in line with the rules governing other forms of credit.

It follows a consultation run by the Treasury last year on putting BNPL companies under the supervision of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and applying the Consumer Credit Act to the sector.

Read More: UK’s largest natural gas storage facility to shut down without government help

Read More: Co-op prioritises corporate greed over animal welfare, says Chris Packham

Shoppers will receive more protection from the "wild west" of buy now, pay later (BNPL) products from next year under new legislation set to be introduced on Monday.
Shoppers will receive more protection from the "wild west" of buy now, pay later (BNPL) products from next year under new legislation set to be introduced on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Ms Reynolds said the rules would "protect shoppers from debt traps" while giving the sector "the certainty it needs to invest, grow and create jobs".

Citizens Advice welcomed the legislation, saying it was "a crucial step towards better protections for consumers".

Tom MacInnes, director of policy at Citizens Advice, said: "For too long, people have been exposed to unaffordable debt from a BNPL sector that has operated in a regulatory area.

The changes have also been welcomed by Clearpay suggesting it would lead to more people using the product.
The changes have also been welcomed by Clearpay suggesting it would lead to more people using the product. Picture: Alamy

"For some time, this has had dire consequences. Many people are struggling to repay credit they can't afford, falling behind on essential bills and often needing emergency support, like food bank vouchers."

He added that this was "not the end of the road", and urged the FCA to "act swiftly to set out the strong consumer safeguards that are so urgently required".

The changes have also been welcomed by BNPL companies, with one - Clearpay - suggesting it would lead to more people using the product.

A spokesperson for the company said legislation would "create a more sustainable foundation for the future of BNPL as it continues to grow as an everyday payment option for consumers".

More Business News

See more More Business News

A view of Salford Quays

‘Off-plan’ hotspots where new flats are being snapped up before they are built

Alcohol on shelves in an off-licence

Survey reveals what dads really want this Father’s Day – and what they will get

A worker in high vis puts finishing touches on a display framed by pink and white blooms

Chelsea Flower Show returns with a focus on climate, nature – and a love of dogs

Rough

UK’s largest natural gas storage facility to shut down without government help

Chris Packham with demonstrators outside the Co-Op AGM in Manchester

Co-op prioritises corporate greed over animal welfare, says Chris Packham

Former Wilko store in Maidenhead High Street, Berkshire which reopened as a Poundland a few months ago is closing down.

Poundland is set to be sold 'for a pound' as 200 stores face closure with thousands of jobs at risk

Money stock

FTSE 100 recovers to pre-trade tariff announcement levels

A general view of water dripping out of a kitchen tap.

Anglian receives record £1.42m fine for drinking water failures

A Halifax building.

All the banks that Halifax is closing

Frontage of a Marks and Spencer's store on the high street

M&S expected to shed light on cost of cyber attack hit

Assura has attracted a new takeover offer from PHP worth £1.68 billion (Alamy/PA)

NHS landlord Assura attracts new offer from PHP as bidding war heats up

Housebuilders will also be forced to fit solar panels to all new properties by 2027, under Government plans.

Energy minister pledges to put solar panels on ‘every possible rooftop’

Bain Capital said it is considering trying to buy the London-listed company.

Private equity giant Bain mulls bid for London-listed software firm Craneware

Heathrow airport closure

National Grid boss: Heathrow and TfL outages not ‘systemic’ network issues

A tanker from Thames Water

Thames Water bosses could have bonuses blocked next month

A view of workers walking down stairs in an office environment

Workspace warns higher costs and lower rents to hit profits next year

More Business News

See more More Business News

London from above

Toy firm Character Group says US-China shipments on pause over tariffs

A Marie Claire magazine

Marie Claire owner Future set for lower revenues amid ‘challenging’ backdrop

Entrance to the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent

Landsec swings to profit as London rents rise and shops get bigger

The King, wearing the Imperial State Crown, reads the King's Speech in the House of Lords Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in 2024

King as rich as Sunak and wife as Charles’s personal wealth jumps £30m to £640m

Scottish cash

Fashion tycoon named Scotland’s richest person for fourth year in a row

Tortilla chips

Eurovision partygoers ‘plan to spend £76 celebrating the big night on average’

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The average asking price for a home coming on the market jumped by £2,335 or 0.6% month-on-month in May, Rightmove said.

Average price tag on a home reaches new record of nearly £380,000

The Oscar winner continues to campaign for the ownership of the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece from the British Museum.

'We'll keep pushing': George Clooney continues campaign for Elgin Marbles to return to Greece
Criminals could be made to fill potholes under plans being considered by the government

Criminals could fill potholes, clean bins and scrub graffiti under government plans

Student nurses 'can't afford' to live due to a lack of proper financial support, according to testimony heard at an official event

Nursing students 'sleeping in cars, using food banks and can't afford to live'

Floral tributes left near the scene of a fire at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire, where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured.

Tributes paid to 'hero' firefighters and man killed in former RAF base blaze

An estimated half a million people turned out in London to mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba.

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march on Downing Street to mark Nakba anniversary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News