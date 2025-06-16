Crocs to open first UK outlet shop after Gen Z trend

Crocs will be sold at a London outlet store later this year. Picture: Getty Images

By William Mata

Crocs has chosen an emerging London shopping centre to open its first ever outlet shop later this year.

The footwear brand has confirmed this week that it will open the unit later this year after posting record £3.2bn year-end sales back in February, thanks to a spike in Gen Z demand.

Industry analysts have noticed the age group has taken to wearing the clogs, sandals, and shoes not just around the garden or at the beach but for everyday use.

“I like how you can put them into sport mode, so you can like, run and also just wear them leisurely,” a 17-year-old wearer told Marketplace.

Crocs has not yet said when the outlet shop will be opening, but it shows confidence that its worldwide footprint could grow.

A number of brands have signed up to London Designer Outlet. Picture: Alamy

Where will Crocs set up its first London outlet shop?

Crocs will open at London Designer Outlet (LDO) in Wembley Park.

According to Retail Gazette, the American brand has signed a deal to take the 1,456sq ft unit and joins French Connection, Rituals, and Miniso in setting up shop.

London Designer Outlet is owned and run by property firm Quintain, which is behind Wembley Park estate.

Matt Slade, of Quintain, offered in a statement: “Crocs is a globally recognised brand that taps into the huge footwear trend amongst the dynamic, young and brand-savvy shopper demographic that we see here.

“LDO sits immediately within the buzz of London’s fast-growing, vibrant new neighbourhood with a diverse multi-generational audience and international students on the Wembley Park doorstep, while enjoying year-round high footfall driven by its iconic location next to the Wembley Stadium and excellent connectivity with London and commuter hubs.

“As a must-have and innovative brand, Crocs strengthens our position as London’s haven for shoppers seeking on-trend, premium footwear and trainers at affordable prices.”