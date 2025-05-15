Driving down costs: Uber to let strangers hitch a lift for less as company plans to roll out ride-sharing across UK

15 May 2025, 08:21

A person is holding the phone with Uber Driver App with a start page on screen
Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Uber users in cities across the UK will be able to cut journey costs by sharing cars with strangers.

The ride-hailing app company described the expansion of its UberX Share service as “a game-changer for affordable, sustainable travel”.

The option will be available in all major UK locations served by Uber except London by the end of June.

It will not be introduced in the capital until later this year because of “differing local regulations”, the company said.

UberX Share has been popular with people making leisure trips at night and commuters during a trial running in Bristol since November 2024, Uber said.

The service enables passengers to share cars with other users travelling in the same direction, in return for a cost reduction of up to 20%.

Uber said it is designed to add no more than an average of eight minutes to journeys.

The company added that pairing up passengers aligns with its “efforts to reduce congestion and emissions in urban areas”, as sharing journeys means “fewer cars are needed to complete trips”.

Uber’s UK general manager Andrew Brem said: “UberX Share is a game-changer for affordable, sustainable travel in the UK.

“This service not only helps riders save money, but also reduces the number of vehicles on the road, cutting emissions and helping ease congestion in our towns and cities.”

Uber previously offered journey sharing in London under a service named UberPool, but this was suspended in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

