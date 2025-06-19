One in every 20 homes for sale in UK now priced at £1 million-plus

19 June 2025, 05:44 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 05:46

Student accommodation near Teesside University in Middlesbrough, England, UK
Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Around one in every 20 homes for sale in Britain is now priced at £1 million-plus, according to a property website.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rightmove said the number of homes for sale at a seven-figure price point has doubled in the past six years.

It recorded a 103% increase in homes at this price point between January and April 2025, compared with the same period in 2019.

Just over 5% of homes for sale across Britain are now priced at a million pounds or more, compared with just under 3% in 2019, Rightmove said.

In London commuter belt locations such as St Albans, Windsor and Maidenhead, Three Rivers, and Waverley, around one in every five homes for sale now have a million-pound price tag.

Cornwall has seen the biggest surge in the number of £1 million-plus properties on the market for sale compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the website.

Many seaside locations saw a "race for space" among home buyers during the pandemic.

But London still has the biggest concentration of million-pound homes for sale, with Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea and Wandsworth topping the list.

Read more: Starmer calls emergency COBRA meeting as UK withdraws embassy families amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Read more: Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

House Prices Remain Resilient
Over 5% of homes for sale across Britain are now priced at a million pounds or more. Picture: Getty

'Surge'

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: "The surge in million-pound homes for sale across Great Britain is substantial.

"Since 2019, we've seen the number of million-pound homes for sale double, with over 5% of the market now priced at a million pounds or more.

"This isn't just happening in London; places like Cornwall, Uttlesford, and Somerset are also seeing big jumps in the number of high-value properties.

"Mole Valley is a standout, with 22% of its homes for sale now in the million-pound bracket."

Local areas included in Rightmove's research were those with at least 10 or more homes for sale during the time periods analysed.

Here are the areas with the biggest increase in the volume of million-pound properties for sale, according to Rightmove, comparing January to April 2025 with the same period in 2019:

  • 1. Cornwall, South West, 246%
  • 2. Uttlesford, East of England, 233%
  • 3. Somerset, South West, 226%
  • 4. North Yorkshire, Yorkshire and the Humber, 210%
  • 5. Wealden, South East, 201%
  • 6. Wiltshire, South West, 193%
  • =7. Test Valley, South East, 188%
  • =7. Chelmsford, South East, 188%
  • 9. Tunbridge Wells, South East, 183%
  • 10. East Hampshire, South East, 177%

Here are the areas with the biggest increases in the proportion of million-pound properties for sale, according to Rightmove, with the proportion for sale at this level in the 2025 period compared with 2019:

  • 1. Mole Valley, South East, 22%, 10%
  • 2. Waverley, South East, 22%, 11%
  • 3. Windsor and Maidenhead, South East, 23%, 13%
  • =4. St Albans, East of England, 18%, 9% =4. Richmond upon Thames, London, 33%, 24% =6. Tunbridge Wells, South East, 15%, 7%
  • =6. Elmbridge, South East, 33%, 25%
  • =6. Cotswold, South West, 14%, 6%
  • =6. Three Rivers, East of England, 21%, 13%
  • =6. Buckinghamshire, South East, 16%, 8%

And here are the areas with the biggest concentrations of million-pound homes, according to Rightmove:

  • 1. Westminster, London
  • 2. Kensington and Chelsea, London
  • 3. Wandsworth, London
  • 4. Buckinghamshire, South East
  • 5. Camden, London
  • 6. Hammersmith and Fulham, London
  • 7. Barnet, London
  • 8. Richmond upon Thames, London
  • 9. Elmbridge, South East
  • 10. Lambeth, London

More Business News

See more More Business News

A view of Padstow

Million-pound property hotspots revealed as one in 20 homes ‘priced in bracket’

Waitrose is to open in Bristol

Waitrose steps up expansion with first new supermarket for seven years

Interest rates

Bank of England ‘unlikely’ to cut interest rates as inflation pressure grows

Energy bills

Warm home discount to be extended to 2.7 million more households

A woman filling a kettle from a tap

Switching off RTS energy meter system to be delayed, says Government

A woman views the FTSE 100 index on the London Stock Exchange website

FTSE 100 nudges up ahead of Fed decision following broadly expected CPI data

HS2 workers gathered together

Minister says she will ‘sort out’ HS2 and confirms opening will be delayed

Banknotes

Bank of England ‘unlikely’ to cut interest rates as inflation pressure grows

A Santander sign outside a branch

Santander approaches TSB’s Spanish owner over possible takeover – reports

Students are being warned of the risks of blackmail scams, where criminals may threaten to share explicit images or personal information they hold about their victim

Sextortion scam warning to students as building society sees ‘growing trend’

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea

Government urged to do more to show it values public services

A woman walks past estate agents' boards

Annual house price growth halves as buyers reach stamp duty cliff edge

Gas rings alight on a hob

UK inflation to edge higher if oil prices push up energy costs, experts warn

A pump action hand soap being refiled with an 'eco friendly' refill bag using 85% less plastic then buying the equivalent hand soap bottles.

PZ Cussons narrows profit guidance and sells stake in Nigerian palm oil firm

Chocolate bonbons

Examples of where inflation jumped in May – and where it eased

A view of a Speedy Hire depot

Speedy Hire warns over ‘challenging’ conditions amid depot closures

More Business News

See more More Business News

Two AO World workers make a delivery to a customer

AO World looking to automation and offshoring in face of wage cost surge

A Stagecoach bus

Bus driver walkout to be suspended after new pay offer, says union

Ole and Steen open rye sandwiches on a wooden board

Ole & Steen posts stronger profits after efforts to ‘win back more customers’

A shopper in a Waitrose supermarket

Why the latest official UK inflation figures are not what they seem

A person carrying a basket of food shopping in a supermarket

UK inflation higher than forecast in May amid rising food prices

AO delivery truck

AO World delivers record profits as sales jump higher

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

One in five academics on both sides of the political spectrum do not feel free to teach controversial topics, a survey has found as England's higher education watchdog issued guidance on how institutions can protect freedom of speech.

20% of UK academies do not feel free to teach controversial topics, as new report issues guidance on free speech
Older people say they are being "bombarded" by campaigns for funeral services, care homes and mobility aids by "out-of-touch" mainstream advertising, a study has found.

Older people being ‘bombarded’ by ads for funeral services and care homes by ‘out-of-touch’ marketing firms
Waste water flows out of an outflow waste water pipe into the river in Devon UK

Water company fines will be used to clean up rivers, lakes and seas, government confirms

A bag from Primark, found in the Weija Ashbread landfill, an older textile dump site sited on the Densu river, upriver from the protected wetlands, outside Accra, Ghana.

'This is dangerous': Discarded clothes from UK brands including Next, Asda and M&S found in protected Ghana wetlands
School crossing lollipop sign

Lollipop man ordered to stop high-fiving crossing children

Dame Diana Johnson said “there is absolutely no place for violent, misogynistic and harmful content online”, after several MPs urged the Government to expand the definition of “extreme pornographic images”.

‘No place for violent content online,’ says policing minister in pornography ban pledge

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News