One in every 20 homes for sale in UK now priced at £1 million-plus

By Flaminia Luck

Around one in every 20 homes for sale in Britain is now priced at £1 million-plus, according to a property website.

Rightmove said the number of homes for sale at a seven-figure price point has doubled in the past six years.

It recorded a 103% increase in homes at this price point between January and April 2025, compared with the same period in 2019.

Just over 5% of homes for sale across Britain are now priced at a million pounds or more, compared with just under 3% in 2019, Rightmove said.

In London commuter belt locations such as St Albans, Windsor and Maidenhead, Three Rivers, and Waverley, around one in every five homes for sale now have a million-pound price tag.

Cornwall has seen the biggest surge in the number of £1 million-plus properties on the market for sale compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the website.

Many seaside locations saw a "race for space" among home buyers during the pandemic.

But London still has the biggest concentration of million-pound homes for sale, with Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea and Wandsworth topping the list.

Over 5% of homes for sale across Britain are now priced at a million pounds or more. Picture: Getty

'Surge'

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: "The surge in million-pound homes for sale across Great Britain is substantial.

"Since 2019, we've seen the number of million-pound homes for sale double, with over 5% of the market now priced at a million pounds or more.

"This isn't just happening in London; places like Cornwall, Uttlesford, and Somerset are also seeing big jumps in the number of high-value properties.

"Mole Valley is a standout, with 22% of its homes for sale now in the million-pound bracket."

Local areas included in Rightmove's research were those with at least 10 or more homes for sale during the time periods analysed.

Here are the areas with the biggest increase in the volume of million-pound properties for sale, according to Rightmove, comparing January to April 2025 with the same period in 2019:

1. Cornwall, South West, 246%

2. Uttlesford, East of England, 233%

3. Somerset, South West, 226%

4. North Yorkshire, Yorkshire and the Humber, 210%

5. Wealden, South East, 201%

6. Wiltshire, South West, 193%

=7. Test Valley, South East, 188%

=7. Chelmsford, South East, 188%

9. Tunbridge Wells, South East, 183%

10. East Hampshire, South East, 177%

Here are the areas with the biggest increases in the proportion of million-pound properties for sale, according to Rightmove, with the proportion for sale at this level in the 2025 period compared with 2019:

1. Mole Valley, South East, 22%, 10%

2. Waverley, South East, 22%, 11%

3. Windsor and Maidenhead, South East, 23%, 13%

=4. St Albans, East of England, 18%, 9% =4. Richmond upon Thames, London, 33%, 24% =6. Tunbridge Wells, South East, 15%, 7%

=6. Elmbridge, South East, 33%, 25%

=6. Cotswold, South West, 14%, 6%

=6. Three Rivers, East of England, 21%, 13%

=6. Buckinghamshire, South East, 16%, 8%

