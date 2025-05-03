Grain-wave: Hovis and Kingsmill-owners ‘in talks’ about historic bread merger

3 May 2025, 15:10

A delicious loaf of bread, which has seen turbulent sales in recent years
A delicious loaf of bread, which has seen turbulent sales in recent years. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Associated British Foods (ABF) and Hovis are negotiating a merger, which could help with a decades-long decline in bread sales

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ABF, which owns Kingsmill parent company Allied Bakeries, has been involved in discussions that could see a merger between rival bread brands Hovis and Kingsmill.

The idea comes as a result of continued hits to supermarket bread sales.

Food inflation and grain prices affected by the war in Ukraine have contributed to a year on year decrease in bread sales.

The bread market still remains a significant share of the UK food industry however, comprising £5bn of the food market with 11m loaves sold each day.

A potential merger would give the two rivals a larger share of the bread market, which is currently dominated by Warburton’s: the UK’s largest bakery.

In theory, Hovis’ 24% share of the market combined with Kingsmill’s 17% could outsize Warburton’s 34% share of the market.

But a larger market share wouldn’t guarantee higher turnover than Warburton’s, who have a wider variety of products in their brand.

Read More: Food inflation hits highest point in 11 months

Read More: Trendy bakery Gail’s accused of hypocrisy for ‘binning sandwiches every few hours’

The merger could also put the Competition and Markets Authority watchdog under more pressure, when they’re already under scrutiny from the government.

There has been no final conclusion or certain comment on the outcome of these talks however - but the likely outcome has been cited as an absorption of Hovis into ABF.

ABF is said to also be considering other options for Allied Bakery’s future, some of which don’t include the 135 year old Hovis brand.

More Business News

See more More Business News

Warren Buffett

Billionaire Warren Buffett to retire from Berkshire Hathaway in shock move after 60 years leading investment fund

General view of the logo at a Co-op supermarket in Central London as the group says that hackers have extracted data related to a large number of its customers.

Co-op hackers boast of 'stealing 20 million customers' data' - as retailer admits impacts of 'significant' attack

Co-op’s new growth strategy

Co-op apologises after hackers access members’ personal data

London Stock Exchange stock

FTSE 100 seals longest ever winning streak amid recovery from April tariff shock

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds (PA)

Businesses will ‘continue to be at heart’ of tariff response, says Reynolds

Next financials

Next to reveal jump in profit despite rising costs and trade war uncertainty

A view of the HSBC tower in London's Canary Wharf

HSBC says global trade shift poses ‘serious risks’ to economic growth

Shell sign outside a petrol station

Shell reveals lower profits after slump in oil prices

Exterior view of a Standard Chartered office

Standard Chartered ‘watchful’ of tariff impact as profits rise

The HSBC global headquarters in London's Docklands

HSBC set to face pressure on climate commitments at shareholder meeting

Sun rises over central London

FTSE 100 holds on to gains as US stocks boosted

A general view of a smart meter app next to a lightbulb against a dark background

Fact check: Some households need new meters before end of June

Shipping containers seen from above

Data is driving trade deal pursuit, not ‘post-imperial delusion’, minister says

The Ofgem sign outside the electricity and gas industry regulator’s office in Millbank, central London

Hundreds of workers at Ofgem balloted for strikes in dispute over pay and jobs

A headshot of HSBC chairman Mark Tucker

HSBC chairman Mark Tucker to retire after eight-year tenure

Two P&O ferries

P&O Ferries’ auditor quits after years of late financial accounts

More Business News

See more More Business News

Overflowing bins in a Birmingham street

Council must ‘come to its senses’, union chief says amid fresh bin strike talks

A view of a mine

Rio Tinto investors reject call to drop primary London listing

Workers at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland on the production line

Overseas demand for UK manufacturing exports sinks to five-year low

Building work at a site owned by housebuilder Persimmon

Persimmon ‘mindful’ of trade war impact but says home sales on track

Models of homes on coins

Home buyer mortgage approvals fell ahead of stamp duty deadline

Electric car being charged outside at home in typical British suburban residential setting

EVs could power homes if UK suffers major power cut – think tank

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A Pipe Band passes Buckingham Palace as they take part in an overnight rehearsal for the VE (Victory in Europe) Day 80 procession in central London on May 3

Charles to lead UK in four days of VE Day celebrations on 80th anniversary of Second World War victory
M4 queues build after a collision on Bank Holiday weekend

Bank holiday travel chaos on two major motorways, leaving motorists stranded

A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Royal Parks police unit to be 'disbanded' after 150 years despite charity's warning of 'serious consequences'
A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.

School leaders union launches legal action against Ofsted over ‘potentially disastrous’ report card plan
Union Jacks up on the Mall, as preparations are made for the VE day parade on Bank Holiday Monday May 5th, 2025, London, UK

Ukrainian troops to join London procession to celebrate VE Day anniversary

'Beyond stupidity': Daughter of Sir David Amess demands Kneecap personally apologise after 'kill Tory MPs' remarks

Kneecap ‘happy to meet’ Sir David Amess’ daughter after 'kill your local MP' backlash

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News