London falls out of top five wealthiest cities in the world as millionaires flee capital

9 April 2025, 07:27 | Updated: 9 April 2025, 07:42

LONDON- MARCH 4, 2025: Residential property in Barnes- an affluent area of Richmond, south west London
LONDON- MARCH 4, 2025: Residential property in Barnes- an affluent area of Richmond, south west London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

London has fallen out of the top five wealthiest cities in the world after haemorrhaging millionaires in the wake of the UK's economic outlook and tax policy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The alarming figures show the UK has lost a higher proportion of millionaires than anywhere in the world other than Moscow - a country facing severe international financial restrictions following the war in Ukraine.

The figures, revealed in an annual report on global wealth, show's the capital has lost 11,300 dollar millionaires over the past year.

The number includes 18 centimillionaires - an individual with a net worth of $100 million or more - and two billionaires.

Conducted by financial advisors Henley & Partners, the study defines wealth as “liquid investable” assets - in basic terms, this refers to cash, bonds and shares.

Notably, this figure does not include wealth in the form of property assets.

Read more: 'I know what the hell I'm doing': Trump defiant in the face of trade war as international tariffs take effect

Read more: Won't pull the plug! Downing St hits back after 'Britain's richest plumber' vowed to flee the country over Labour tax hikes

Managing Director of Pimlico Plumbers,Charlie Mullins,gives the thumbs up after the judges gave their verdict on the Brexit case
Managing Director of Pimlico Plumbers,Charlie Mullins,gives the thumbs up after the judges gave their verdict on the Brexit case. Picture: Alamy

London, which has 215,700 dollar millionaires at present, has fallen from grace as a global destination for the rich and famous.

The analysis revealed it is one of only two cities in the top 50 to boast fewer millionaires than it did ten years ago.

It comes as 'Britain's richest plumber', millionaire Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins, announced his plans to leave the country in the wake of Labour's National Insurance hikes.

Mullins, who sold his business in 2021, insisted his family would "go mad" if they had to pay increased inheritance tax on the apartment - in the same block as a home owned by Tom Jones and other assets.

The 71-year-old, who sold his firm for £145million, said he will invest his money into property in Spain ad Dubai

In response, Downing Street hit back at Mullins over his attempt to avoid Labour tax rises.

Mullins, a Reform backer, revealed he was threatened with being stripped of his OBE after he criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan on social media.

London - Luxury red brick mansion buildings in Marylebone
London - Luxury red brick mansion buildings in Marylebone. Picture: Alamy

The millionaire revealed was approached by the Honours Forfeiture Committee who accused him of ‘bringing the honours system into disrepute’ last September over comments he made in 2022.

Asked if Mr Mullins' actions were "patriotic", a No10 spokeswoman said: "The PM believes that the UK is the best place to do business and invest in and the focus of the government is in insuring we are supporting businesses and providing them with the stability and longevity to do business here."

She added: "The Prime Minister has been clear that growing the economy is the central and first mission of this government. 

"But at the same time it is also right you have to first fix the foundations of our economy and that is why we are being straight with the public and restoring public finances."

More Business News

See more More Business News

People cross London Bridge, with Tower Bridge in the background

Recruiter PageGroup to slash leadership team in £15m cost-cutting drive

President Donald Trump signs an executive order during an event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington

Stock market slides again as Trump tariffs come into effect

A stethoscope on a doctor's desk at a general practitioner's surgery

GP surgeries owner Assura agrees to private equity takeover worth £1.61bn

Taoiseach visit to the US

UK braced as more US tariffs kick in amid fears of widespread economic damage

President of the Comcast Corporation Mike Cavanagh visit to UK

Universal theme park set to open in UK in 2031 after Government backs deal

A hand on a laptop

Jump in older first-time buyers searching for mortgage deals

TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies advert banned for misleading over environmental impact

Viagogo concert ticket website

Viagogo reprimanded over ticket ‘face value’ claims

A view of the English Channel

Seaside homes ‘take three weeks longer to sell on average than during pandemic’

Two rats coming out of their burrow to feed. (Alamy/PA)

Local authority pest control call-outs up 3% over a year

Apps And IPhone 15 Pro Photo Illustrations

Spotify quashes rumours about changes to premium subscription service

Local residents delivering rubbish to mobile collection vehicles in Erdington, Birmingham

Talks to resolve Birmingham bin workers strike ‘productive’

The London skyline

FTSE higher as global markets rebound on hopes for trade deals

Sir Keir Starmer appearing before the Liaison Committee

UK should not ‘jump with both feet’ to retaliate against Trump tariffs – Starmer

The entrance to the steelworks plant in Scunthorpe

PM: ‘All options’ on table for British Steel amid calls for nationalisation

Scottish Water logo pictured through a glass of water

More than 1,000 Scottish Water staff to stage fresh strike in pay dispute

More Business News

See more More Business News

A range of banknotes

Some investors seeing buying opportunities in market volatility, says platform

Hilary Benn (PA)

Benn: NI gains from Windsor Framework will face consequences of US tariffs

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks during a visit to Jaguar Land Rover in Birmingham

Government resists calls for ‘buy British’ campaign amid Trump tariffs

The entrance to the steelworks plant in Scunthorpe

Nationalising British Steel must be ‘last resort’ – Badenoch

Sir Philip Green pictured at a Debenhams store in London in 2004

Sir Philip Green loses Strasbourg case over naming in Parliament

Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Reeves: US tariffs will have huge implications but UK banking system resilient

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

2025 marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War

Fury as council makes 'ridiculous' decision to skip VE day parade for being 'elitist'

Shocking analysis shows waiting times for larger social homes exceeds 100 years

Shock analysis shows waiting lists for larger social homes now exceeds 100 years

Universal has confirmed it's opening its first European theme park in Bedfordshire

Universal theme park set to open in Bedfordshire in 2031 in multi-billion pound boost for economy
Serial Killer Conviction Prompts Police To Warn Of Dating App Dangers

Paedophiles targeting single mums on dating apps in order to exploit their children

Sir Steve Redgrave has called for an urgent cleanup of the River Thames

Sir Steve Redgrave calls for clean-up of River Thames ahead of Oxford-Cambridge boat race

Esme Baker, 10, and her father, Lee Baker, 48, were killed in the fire

Fire at caravan park that killed father, 48, and daughter, 10, was 'accidental', investigation finds

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News