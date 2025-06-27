Carmaker Lotus 'to end production' in the UK after 60 years putting 1,300 jobs at risk

27 June 2025, 18:26

Lotus Logo on hood of car
Lotus Logo on hood of car. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Carmaker Lotus is set to end production in the UK after more than 70 years, putting 1,300 jobs at risk.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a fresh blow to the UK’s motor industry, the British sports carmaker will halt production after struggling to pay its suppliers in recent weeks, reports claim.

This has seen production at Lotus’ Hethel plant in Norfolk pause for the last month.

Now, as per a new report by the Financial Times, the Chinese-owned company will end production in the UK for good as soon as next year.

Read more: Four arrested over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton

Lotus factory in Norfolk
Lotus factory in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

Lotus chief Matt Windle refused to be drawn on reports, branding them “rumours.”

Chinese company Geely took a 51% stake in Lotus in 2017, with the move being seen as a lifeline for the company after years of losses at the time.

Lotus, which was founded in London in 1966, ceasing production would mark another blow to the UK’s car industry.

Car production hit its lowest levels since 1949 in May after Donald Trump launched a trade war against all vehicles made outside of the US.

In the year to date, production is down by almost 13% on 2024, to 348,226, the lowest since 1953.

The SMMT said the reduction was mainly due to ongoing model changeovers, restructuring and the impact of US tariffs.

A total of 47,723 cars rolled off factory lines last month, while commercial vehicle output was down by more than 50% to 2,087 units.

Car production for export fell by 27.8%, with shipments to the EU and US, the UK’s two largest markets, down by 22.5% and 55.4% respectively.

The SMMT said rapid action on energy costs and an increased ability to access key overseas markets, as well as additional measures to energise domestic demand, could put the UK on course to reclaim its place in the top 15 automotive manufacturing nations, for the first time since 2018.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “While 2025 has proved to be an incredibly challenging year for UK automotive production, there is the beginning of some optimism for the future.

“Confirmed trade deals with crucial markets, especially the US and a more positive relationship with the EU, as well as Government strategies on industry and trade that recognise the critical role the sector plays in driving economic growth, should help recovery.

“With rapid implementation, particularly on the energy costs constraining our competitiveness, the UK can deliver the jobs, growth and decarbonisation that is desperately needed.”

More Business News

See more More Business News

The London Stock Exchange

Tariff optimism lifts shares after US-China deal

Financial Conduct Authority

UK’s financial watchdog launches probe into troubled Wood Group

A freight lorry travelling through the Port of Belfast

M&S boss criticises post-Brexit food labelling as ‘bureaucratic madness’

Nike sign

Nike claims Trump's tariffs could cost it $1bn

A woman browses the shelves in a Sainsbury's supermarket

Sainsbury’s investors eye sales as grocers step up focus on price cuts

Pylons

British billpayers saved £300m through energy flexibility in 2024, figures show

Pigs at British meat producer Cranswick’s Northmoor Farm

Cranswick reveals boss lands £4.6m pay package amid pig farm abuse scandal

Subway has offered up its strawberry and cream sandwich

Move over M&S: Subway ALSO selling strawberry and cream sandwich

New nuclear reactor building plans

Centrica preparing to take 15% stake in Sizewell C nuclear plant, reports say

Electric Mini Coopers on the production line

Car production fell for fifth consecutive month in May

x

Czech billionaire Kretinsky named chairman of Royal Mail after takeover

Women doing a fitness workout

Health and wellness firms dominate list of the fastest-growing in Britain

The Vivergo Fuels site

Under-threat bioethanol plant says talks with Government a ‘positive signal’

The London skyline

FTSE up as pound hits near four-year high

Signage of Marks and Spencer store in Wolverhampton, UK

Marks & Spencer to close 100-year-old flagship department store

A Leeds Building Society sign

Building society’s mortgage change could help some people borrow thousands more

More Business News

See more More Business News

A range of banknotes

More than seven million people estimated to be higher rate taxpayers in 2025-26

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

Trio of trade deals ‘restored identity’ of UK, PM says as trade plan unveiled

Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Reynolds: Port Talbot plant does not meet US rules to get steel tariff exemption

Andrew Bailey speaking from a lectern

Bank governor flags signs that employment tax hikes are hitting pay and jobs

Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley at the Rolls Building in London during the hearing (James Manning/PA)

‘Overwhelming’ evidence ex-Barclays CEO was ‘close’ to Epstein, tribunal rules

Jes Staley

Ex-Barclays chief loses legal challenge over City ban after Epstein ties

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Mylo Capilla, 13, went missing near a river.

Body found in search for missing boy, 13, on Teesside

Jordan Howman was sent home from Dubai because of his facial tattoos

Brit 'devastated' after being kicked out of Dubai because of his whole face tattoo

Plane passengers might not need to worry about extra fees for some airlines

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

The grandfather of incoming MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli was a leading Nazi spy, reports have said. Picture: Alamy

Incoming MI6 chief related to Nazi spy with nickname ‘The Butcher’

Keir Starmer represented a group of protesters in a ECHR case in the 1990s. Back row Andrea Needham in pink

‘We are all Palestine Action’: Starmer represented me at the ECHR… Now he’d see me as a terrorist
x

'Spectacular' beach crowned Britain's best - but which 'dying' seaside spot rated worst?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News