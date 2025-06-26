Marks & Spencer to close 100-year-old flagship department store

Signage of Marks and Spencer store in Wolverhampton, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Marks & Spencer is set to close their flagship department store in Wolverhampton after almost 100 years in business.

Calum Telford, regional manager at Marks & Spencer, said the store on Dudley Street had been "performing less well for a long period of time".

Discussing the future of the brand in Wolverhampton, the regional manager said it remained "committed to Wolverhampton", and said the company was working with Wolverhampton Council to find a new site for the store.

According to M&S chiefs, the store "never fully recovered" from the Covid pandemic.

Staff working at the shop were reportedly informed of the closure in a company meeting.

Cars and a bicycle parked in the street outside Marks & Spencer on Dudley Street. Picture: Alamy

Councillor Chris Burden, council cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills, said he was "disappointed" by the news but understood the company faced a "difficult decision".

Mr Burden said: "We have stressed we will work with them at pace to identify suitable locations that fit their new business model.

"In the meantime, we know how unsettling this will be for staff and the city council's Wolves at Work employment support team is poised to join forces with DWP and a range of city partners to support workers and their families."