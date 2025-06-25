Shoppers 'run' to M&S as strawberry and cream sandwich launches

The strawberry and cream sandwich has got customers excited. Picture: Marks and Spencer / Instagram

By William Mata

Marks & Spencer customers have exclaimed their delight at the limited edition strawberry and cream sandwich, which has gone on sale one week before the start of Wimbledon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The supermarket launched its "Red Diamond" dessert concoction on Wednesday alongside a new range of items, with its Punishment Juice green smoothie also going on sale.

"Inspired by the viral Japanese fruit sando, our new limited-edition Strawberries & Creme Sandwich is NOT to be missed this summer," M&S said in a statement.

"Filled with our sweet and juicy British Red Diamond Strawberries with a thick layer of whipped cream cheese on a sweetened bread, it may look like a dessert but you’ll find this exclusive treat at home with the rest of our sandwiches!

"Ideal for picnics with a sip of our Rockferne English sparkling rosé, this indulgent sarnie will not be around for long."

Strawberries and cream are a staple enjoyed by fans at Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

The sandwich is now being stocked in hundreds of food halls nationwide and fans are excited about trying it.

"I might have to treat myself to one on the way to work tomorrow," one person said on Instagram.

One person rated it a '100000/10' and said it was the 'best sandwich ever' while commenting on M&S' Instagram account.

Another added that he would "run to M&S," after hearing the news.

"OMG I can have Victoria Sponge Cake for my lunch and no one will know," exclaimed a third.

The company has been keen to get itself back on track after a rocky period, following a cyber attack leading to its website shutting down for orders. The site is now back up and running.

And the good publicity seems to be working with more than 16,000 liking the Instagram announcement within three hours.

Might a Pimm's cake now be in order for Marks and Spencer to celebrate?