Morrisons to close 16 stores today putting 365 jobs at risk - full list of closures

16 April 2025, 10:53

The supermarket giant set out plans to close 16 of its small Morrison Daily outlets and 52 of its in-store cafes
The supermarket giant set out plans to close 16 of its small Morrison Daily outlets and 52 of its in-store cafes. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Morrisons has announced it will shut several of its convenience stores for good by the end of today.

Last month, the supermarket giant set out plans to close 16 of its small Morrisons Daily outlets and 52 of its in-store cafes.

The cutbacks have placed 365 jobs at risk and will also see several of the retailer's hot food counters, meat counters, florists and pharmacies close forever.

Bosses blamed the government's National Insurance hike and minimum wage rises for the closures, claiming it was costing more to run services than it was making from customer spending.

CEO Rami Baitiéh said the changes were part of plans to "renew and reinvigorate" the brand.

Speaking last month, Mr Baitiéh said: "The changes we are announcing today are a necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate Morrisons and enable us to focus our investment into the areas that customers really value and that can play a full part in our growth."

CEO Rami Baitiéh (pictured to the right of Rishi Sunak) insisted Morrisons and its cafes have a 'bright future'.
CEO Rami Baitiéh (pictured to the right of Rishi Sunak) insisted Morrisons and its cafes have a 'bright future'. Picture: Alamy

Despite the cuts, Mr Baitiéh - dubbed "Mr Fixit" - insisted Morrisons and its cafes have a "bright future".

"Morrisons Cafés are rightly famous for their great quality well-priced food, their place in the local community and their appealing mix of traditional favourites alongside exciting new dishes," he said.

"In most locations the Morrisons Café has a bright future, but a minority have specific local challenges and in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option."

Ex-air force colonel Mr Baitiéh took over at Morrisons in November 2023 and has been tasked ever since with trying to save a business that had racked up losses of £1.5 billion by March of that year.

The Frenchman, who was previously CEO of Carrefour, began daily unannounced store visits and left his own email address in the complaints section of the supermarket's website for customers to contact him directly.

Morrisons Daily locations operate as convenience stores, with extended opening hours.

Full list of closures:

  • Gorleston
  • Peebles
  • Shenfield
  • Poole
  • Tonbridge
  • Romsey
  • Stewarton
  • Selsdon
  • Haxby
  • Great Barr
  • Whickham
  • Worle
  • Goring-By-Sea
  • Woking
  • Wokingham
  • Exeter
  • Bath

