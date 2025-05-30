NatWest returns to private ownership as government sells shares 17 years on from £45bn bailout

The government has confirmed it's sold its last shares in NatWest Group. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The government has confirmed it's sold its last shares in NatWest Group.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chancellor has said the return to private ownership "turns the page on a significant chapter in this country's history".

Rachel Reeves said: "Nearly two decades ago, the then Government stepped in to protect millions of savers and businesses from the consequences of the collapse of RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland).

"That was the right decision then to secure the economy and NatWest's return to private ownership turns the page on a significant chapter in this country's history.

"We protected the economy in a time of crisis nearly 17 years ago, now we are focused on securing Britain's future in a new era of global change."

Ms Reeves made her comments after the Government sold its remaining shares in NatWest Group.