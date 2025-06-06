NatWest banking app down leaving customers unable to access money

By Ella Bennett

NatWest banking app is down this morning, leaving many customers unable to access accounts and send payments.

The problem appeared to start for customers just before 9am. Several users said they could not pay bills, send wages, or transfer funds between accounts.

NatWest customer support is aware of the issue, and has told those affected there is currently no timescale for a resolution.

Writing on X, a NatWest spokesperson said: "The team will be working to resolve this ASAP."

Those who try to log on to the app are met with a message that states an "error has occurred".

It says: "Our mobile app is currently unavailable. We're sorry for any issues caused and we're working hard getting everything back up and running for you. In the meantime, please use Online Banking."

Angry customers have taken to X to express their frustration.

One wrote: "Fix your banking app!! What kind of a bank provider doesn’t have a efficient app so now your customers are affected payments are affected bills are affected and there won’t be any compensation for this I imagine."

Another said: "What is happening? The app is down so I’ve gone to the online banking site and it’s asking for account verification. When I click on it, it’s pinging me to app which then informs me it’s down. I need my money before 11 o’clock cos I’m catching a train."

"Another day another service outage.... Starting to get used to bad service to be honest. Now might be the best time for me to switch banks," said another.

High street banks have been in the firing line over a string of outages that have affected customers, particularly around the end of month when it is typically pay day for many households.

Data gathered by the Treasury Committee in March found there had been more than 33 days’ worth of unplanned tech and system outages in the last two years for nine of the UK’s biggest banks and building societies.

A NatWest spokesperson said: "We are aware that customers are experiencing difficulties accessing the NatWest mobile banking app this morning.

"We're really sorry about this and working to fix it as quickly as possible. Customers can still use online and telephone banking, or visit a branch.”