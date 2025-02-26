New Look closures: Full list of 26 Irish stores set to close as high-street brand enters liquidation

Long lines formed at New Look stores across Ireland today as the retailer opened for the final time, offering a closing down sale. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

New Look is set to close 26 stores in the coming weeks, seeing around 350 people lose their jobs.

The high-street fashion brand’s Irish branch has entered liquidation following a recent High Court ruling, with a slew of its locations now set to close.

Liquidators have taken control of the company’s Irish stores, with sales taking place across almost all locations to move on remaining stock.

New Look said “sustained losses and challenging market conditions” prompted the decision to shutter the stores.

The retailer said: "New Look has undergone several changes to adapt to the current market, including marketing initiatives, store adaptations, and price range trials.

“However, following a strategic review of our Irish business, New Look Group concluded that it was no longer viable to continue trading in Ireland.

"Given the increasingly volatile trading conditions, we needed to expedite our existing plans, which included a review of our operations in the Republic of Ireland."

A 30-day staff consultation will take place to determine how the some 350 people set to lose their jobs will be impacted by the decision.

Irish Labour has called on the company to recognise the “human impact” these workers will face in the coming weeks.

George Lawlor, the party’s enterprise spokesman, told The Standard: "New Look Retailers Ireland Ltd must recognise the human impact of this decision and immediately engage with workers in a meaningful and constructive manner. Workers must be given clarity on redundancy terms or redeployment options. They cannot be left in limbo.”

Here is the full list of stores set to close: