Poundland will be sold by the Pepco group this year. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Three branches of Poundland have reportedly been identified as the next to close as the chain changes hands.

The announcement follows news that up to 200 of the 800 plus discount shops nationwide could close their doors forever with the group changing hands for a nominal, and appropriate, £1.

Around 16,000 jobs could be affected by the sale with Laura Ashley owners Gordon Brothers interested in taking it over from Polish retail giant Pepco.

Pepco Group, which has owned the brand since 2016, said it is still considering options for the 'separation' of the 818-strong retail chain but expects to sell it by the end of September.

Three shops have already shut in the first wave of closures with Pepco having said previously it is exploring “all strategic options” for what to do after a 7.3 per cent fall in like for like sales in the months leading up to December 2024.

“Poundland is a strong brand that serves millions of customers every week,” Pepco said at the time. “[They] had around two billion euros (£1.67 billion) in annual turnover in 2024, but are also operating in an increasingly challenging UK retail landscape that is only intensifying.”

Here is the full list of shops closing that have been announced so far:

Polish giant Pepco has owned Poundland since 2016. Picture: Alamy

Which Poundland shops have already closed?

As of May 28, the three Poundland shops to have shut are:

Clapham Junction Railway Station (May 2),

Liverpool Belle Valle Shopping Centre (May 6),

Brackla, Wales (May 24)

What are the next Poundland shops that could close?

