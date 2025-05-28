The next three branches of Poundland to close

28 May 2025, 11:26 | Updated: 28 May 2025, 11:27

Undated file photo of a Poundland store in Sheffield. The parent firm of Poundland has said it expects to sell the UK discount chain by the end of September. Pepco Group
Poundland will be sold by the Pepco group this year. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Three branches of Poundland have reportedly been identified as the next to close as the chain changes hands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The announcement follows news that up to 200 of the 800 plus discount shops nationwide could close their doors forever with the group changing hands for a nominal, and appropriate, £1.

Around 16,000 jobs could be affected by the sale with Laura Ashley owners Gordon Brothers interested in taking it over from Polish retail giant Pepco.

Pepco Group, which has owned the brand since 2016, said it is still considering options for the 'separation' of the 818-strong retail chain but expects to sell it by the end of September.

Read also: We’re creating 120,000 new training opportunities – it’s time for young people to seize them, writes Bridget Phillipson

Three shops have already shut in the first wave of closures with Pepco having said previously it is exploring “all strategic options” for what to do after a 7.3 per cent fall in like for like sales in the months leading up to December 2024.

“Poundland is a strong brand that serves millions of customers every week,” Pepco said at the time. “[They] had around two billion euros (£1.67 billion) in annual turnover in 2024, but are also operating in an increasingly challenging UK retail landscape that is only intensifying.”

Read also: Grocery price inflation surges to 4.1 per cent

Here is the full list of shops closing that have been announced so far:

Poundland Retail unit on a Retail Park.
Polish giant Pepco has owned Poundland since 2016. Picture: Alamy

Which Poundland shops have already closed?

As of May 28, the three Poundland shops to have shut are:

  • Clapham Junction Railway Station (May 2),
  • Liverpool Belle Valle Shopping Centre (May 6),
  • Brackla, Wales (May 24)

What are the next Poundland shops that could close?

As part of the next wave of shops closing, the Sun has reported that three others have been earmarked for closure. These are:

  • Abbey Wood Shopping Park, Filton, Bristol - Saturday, May 31
  • Surrey Quays Shopping Centre, London - June 11
  • Cowes, Isle of Wight - July (date TBC)

More Business News

See more More Business News

The Shein logo on a phone screen

Shein seeks Hong Kong stock market listing in blow to London – reports

Thames Water shareholders pull investment plan

Thames Water fined record £123m over sewage breaches and dividend payments

Junior doctors' rally in 2024

Shift in public support for striking doctors – poll

An aeroplane in the sky, with the sun in the background

Holidaymakers urged to consider travel money habits this summer

A prepayment meter

Thousands to receive compensation over force-fitting of prepaid energy meters

A Starling Bank card

Starling Bank profits slide after FCA fine and Covid loan issues

A KFC drive-thru in Leicester

KFC to create 7,000 new jobs as it says fried chicken demand stronger than ever

People walking in the City of London

Tariff tensions to drag down UK economy next year, says IMF

Covent Garden, London, UK/ 2nd July 2020. Shoppers out making the most of the sales and high reductions in Covent Garden, London, UK 02nd July 2020 Covent Garden, London, UK Credit: Clickpics/Alamy Live News

Retailers expect more job cuts amid plummeting sentiment following tax rises

A train at a platform

Minister hails ‘remarkable turnaround’ of renationalised train operator

A shopper in a supermarket

Grocery price inflation surges to 4.1%

View of a B&Q store fascia

Warm weather boosts B&Q’s DIY and garden sales

A Pets at Home centre

Pets At Home expects another ‘subdued’ year for pet products as vet arm grows

A hand on a laptop

Jump in unauthorised fraud cases last year – UK Finance

A general view of the Manchester skyline

Average home sale ‘being agreed at £16,000 below asking price’

A person views stocks and shares on their phone

FTSE 100 surges as traders hopeful over US-EU trade negotiations

More Business News

See more More Business News

John Lewis Partnership housing plans

John Lewis rental home plan gets go-ahead after planning appeal

A BYD electric car

Interest in Chinese EVs from UK car buyers soars

Premier Inn signage outside one of its hotels

Premier Inn owner appoints Severn Trent boss as new chairwoman

A crowded nightclub dancefloor

Nightclub market shrinking as younger people stay at home, says pub boss

US President Donald Trump

Demand for trips to US slumps among tariff-hit countries, says Trivago

The Shein logo is seen on a smartphone

EU calls on Shein to respond to claims of fake discounts and pressure selling

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Royal Island in the Bahamas, Caribbean selling for $45,000,000.

This could be you... buying a private island as Euromillions jackpot soars to £185 million

Last year, the Giant's Causeway received about 684,000 visits

Giant's Causeway visitors urged not to leave 'damaging' mementos in historic rock formation
The RSPCA has criticised the streaming service for broadcasting the scene in The Abyss

Disney accused of abusing 'animal-cruelty loophole’ by RSPCA over rat-drowning scene

xx

Devastated parents claim mould-ridden flat contributed to baby's death, as government slammed for Awaab’s Law delays
Drone Threat Hits Home: UK Bases See Intrusions as Ukraine Conflict Highlights Escalating Warfare

Drone war ‘could come to London next’, warns expert after record Russian aerial assault

Thames Water's chief executive Chris Weston appearing before the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, for a hearing on Reforming the water sector, at the House of Commons earlier this month.

'The era of profiting from failure is over': Thames Water slapped with £122.7m fine in biggest penalty in history

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News