Nintendo delays pre-orders for new Switch 2 gaming console amid Trump tariffs

4 April 2025, 19:03

Gamers could have their Switch 2 purchases impacted by Trump's tariffs
Gamers could have their Switch 2 purchases impacted by Trump's tariffs. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Japanese gaming company Nintendo has warned US customers that pre-orders of its new console, the Switch 2, are set to be affected by Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tech giant Nintendo announced the release date of its brand-new gaming console, the Switch 2, earlier this week and gamers are desperate to get their orders in before its June 5 release date.

But Nintendo has warned gamers in the US will be forced to wait for their pre-orders, with the tech giant citing "the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."

Donald Trump announced Japan would be facing 24% tariffs during his “Liberation Day” speech on Wednesday, where he slapped levies on most countries across the globe.

Read more: 'You've played it wrong!': Trump hits back at China's tariffs as global stock markets plummet for second day

“The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

It comes as the US and UK stock markets plummeted sharply for the second day in a row on Friday, with the S&P 500 falling 3.2% as trading began, while the FTSE 100 suffered its worst day in five years, closing down 4.9%.

It follows Thursday’s massive decline, which marked the worst day on Wall Street since the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.

Apple, one of the largest companies on the US Stock Exchange, fell by nearly 4%, while Tesla, owned by Trump ally Elon Musk, plunged 3%.

Nintendo’s stocks, meanwhile, are down just over 1%.

Stock markets in the UK, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Australia also fell for a second day, with the Nikkei 225 nearly at its lowest level in eight months.

London's FTSE 100 index of companies declined by a further 4.9% on Friday, its worst day since 2020.

Trump remained bullish as global markets crashed, adding: “IT’S ALREADY WORKING. HANG TOUGH, WE CAN’T LOSE!!!”

A Nintendo Switch 2 video-game console.
A Nintendo Switch 2 video-game console. Picture: Getty

A statement from Nintendo read: “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date.

He also claimed the UK is happy with the tariffs he imposed on Wednesday's “Liberation Day.”

The first Nintendo Switch console launched in March 2017 and has been a huge success for the company, with more than 155m Switch consoles sold - with the games machine now closing in on the sales record of Sony’s PlayStation 2 - the bestselling console of all time.

The Switch first caught people’s attention with its unique hybrid nature - enabling you to play at home on the TV, and then pause the action and continue your game on the move.

Over the eight years since launch, the Nintendo Switch cemented its reputation with an incredible catalogue of games which focused on using the console’s innovative features, which it had in spades over its more powerful rivals from Sony and Microsoft.

The console will launch worldwide on June 5th and will launch in the UK at £395.99 for the console, or £429.99 with a downloadable version of Mario Kart World.

In the USA, the console with Mario Kart World costs $499 - when converted, around a £45 saving on the UK price.

More Business News

See more More Business News

Traders work in their booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

UK stock market plunges as FTSE 100 suffers worst trading losses in five years amid Trump tariff chaos

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

Starmer speaks to world leaders as FTSE 100 plunges after Trump’s tariffs

General view of a stock market chart

China’s retaliatory tariffs spark fresh turmoil in global financial markets

US President Donald Trump

FTSE 100 suffers worst day of trading since pandemic in Trump tariffs fallout

A view of the London skyline

FTSE 100 suffers biggest daily decline since start of pandemic

Bin bags

Birmingham bin strike: Residents say getting slot at tip like ‘winning lottery’

An aerial view of furniture and uncollected refuse bags in Yardley, east Birmingham

Unite chief tells ministers to ‘get decision-makers in a room’ over bin strike

New coal mine in Cumbria

Planning application for Cumbria coal mine dropped after legal setbacks

Stars and stripes outside the New York Stock Exchange

Wall Street stocks plunge deeper after worst trading day since pandemic

Tesco job cutting

Tesco to reveal stronger sales amid price war fears

furniture and uncollected refuse bags in Birmingham

‘Get round table and drop opposition,’ No 10 tells Unite amid Birmingham strike

Minis on the production line at the BMW Mini plant at Cowley in Oxford

New car market rose 12.4% in March

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

Starmer to hold talks with global leaders as world reels from US tariffs

David Lammy

Lammy says Britons ‘very concerned’ as Trump claims Starmer ‘happy’ over tariffs

A BP sign

BP chairman to step down after oil giant retreats from green energy

A person watching a stock market on a screen

FTSE sinks sharply as tariff woes continue to grip markets

More Business News

See more More Business News

A chart showing US President Donald Trump's new tariffs

How could Donald Trump’s tariffs affect households and their finances?

Santander signage above a bank branch

Santander boss warns of escalating trade tensions after US tariffs

A man working on a house roof

UK construction firms shed more staff amid concerns over economy

The passenger drop-off area and entrance to the main terminal building at Luton airport

Minister gives go-ahead to Luton airport expansion despite advice to reject plan

A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange

US stocks tank and dollar slumps as Trump tariffs hit trading

Mel Stride

Employers ‘loaded up’ with business rates, says shadow chancellor

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The scene at Beckenham Place Park

London park evacuated as police search for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in lake
Layla Allen died at the scene

'Cherished beyond words': Family pay tribute to 'shining light' 13-year-old killed in Merseyside house fire
Russell Brand

Russell Brand breaks silence after actor and comedian charged with rape and sexual assaults
XL Bully (FILE)

XL Bully on the loose after drive-by shooting in Sheffield as police issue urgent safety warning
Tunnocks Tea Cakes cleared for RAF use.

Tunnock's Tea Cakes pass RAF test after being banned for 60 years

Whitney Ainscough has claimed to make almost £500,000 a year by showing people how to exploit the benefits system.

Fury as benefits 'influencers' tell people how to 'game' the system - with one woman claiming to make £500k a year

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News