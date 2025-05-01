Outstanding women in business award for London Stock Exchange chief executive

1 May 2025, 00:03 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 00:04

Dame Julia Hoggett, who was named as this year's winner of the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award, the longest-running international accolade honouring outstanding women in business.
Dame Julia Hoggett, who was named as this year's winner of the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award, the longest-running international accolade honouring outstanding women in business.

By Alice Padgett

The chief executive of the London Stock Exchange has won a prestigious business award.

Dame Julia Hoggett has been named this year's winner of the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award, the longest-running international accolade honouring outstanding women in business.

She was recognised for her leadership and impact as a woman in financial services for her role at the London Stock Exchange, the largest European exchange, and for her leadership of the UK's Capital Markets Industry Taskforce.

Judges also praised her role in championing diversity and inclusion throughout her career.

Insiya Jafferjee, co-founder of sustainable packaging company Shellworks, was awarded Veuve Clicquot's Bold Future Award, which celebrates female entrepreneurs of the future.

She was honoured for creating the world's first sustainable packaging material with the aim of tackling the plastic waste crisis.

She was recognised for her leadership and impact as a woman in financial services for her role at the London Stock Exchange.
She was recognised for her leadership and impact as a woman in financial services for her role at the London Stock Exchange.
Insiya Jafferjee, the co-founder of sustainable packaging company Shellworks, who was awarded Veuve Clicquot's Bold Future Award which celebrates female entrepreneurs of the future.
Insiya Jafferjee, the co-founder of sustainable packaging company Shellworks, who was awarded Veuve Clicquot's Bold Future Award which celebrates female entrepreneurs of the future.

The judges said they were impressed by her commitment to building a business with significant scale at such speed - Shellworks has already replaced 40 tonnes of plastic and 1.2 million packaging solutions that would have otherwise relied on petroleum plastics.

Dame Julia said: "It is a huge honour to win such a prestigious award and be recognised amongst the ranks of these other truly inspiring, bold women.

"I often use the phrase 'the braver I am, the braver I get'. Being bold, brave, ambitious and inclusive in our vision for the London Stock Exchange and its role in building an ecosystem in which entrepreneurs and investors can thrive is hugely important to me.

"That is why I am so honoured to have won this award - one that passes the metaphorical baton for female business leaders on from Madame Clicquot herself.

"However, any organisation is not about one person, but about the remarkable teams of people that make them up. I am incredibly proud of, and grateful to, the teams that support me in running the London Stock Exchange and our wider businesses each and every day."

Ms Jafferjee said: "I'm incredibly proud of how far Shellworks has come, growing from a small start-up into a leader in sustainable packaging. Last year we reached £1 million in revenue, and this year we're setting our sights on £4.5 million.

"The journey has been tricky at times but deeply rewarding, and I'm excited for what's ahead.

"The biggest challenge I've faced with Shellworks is scepticism. People often doubt that what we do is even possible. At first, they didn't believe we could create the product. Then, they said it couldn't be scaled. Later, they insisted it couldn't be sold.

"Proving them wrong at every stage has been my boldest and bravest achievement, and I'm honoured that this award recognises that journey. I hope to inspire other women to be fearless and pursue their passions."

Jean-Marc Gallot, president of Veuve Clicquot, said: "Building on the legacy of Madame Clicquot, these two women are reshaping the future of business.

"Their achievements go far beyond profit, serving as inspiration for aspiring female entrepreneurs. Whether it's driving the UK economy or tackling plastic waste, they show that bold decisions, standing out, and proving others wrong lead to both financial success and positive societal impact."

