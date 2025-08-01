Blow to millions of motorists over car finance mis-selling as Supreme Court overturns landmark ruling

1 August 2025, 17:04 | Updated: 1 August 2025, 22:16

Blow to millions of motorists over car finance mis-selling as Supreme Court overturns historic ruling affecting financed vehicles
Blow to millions of motorists over car finance mis-selling as Supreme Court overturns historic ruling affecting financed vehicles. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Millions of motorists have missed out on compensation over car finance mis-selling after a Supreme Court rules agreements lawful.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The highly-anticipated Supreme Court ruling on the car finance scandal was announced on Friday afternoon, with the ruling having billion-pound consequences on prominent banks if upheld.

The landmark ruling concerned the non-disclosure of commission - a factor that impacts consumers in around 99% of all car finance deals.

Speaking on Friday, Supreme Court President, Lord Reed, instead chose to overturn a previous judgement handed down by the Court of Appeal in the case of three motorists who were unaware of the 25% commission.

it means that finance companies did not deceive customers by not disclosing hidden fees.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it will set out exactly how an industry-wide judgement will impact consumers in the coming weeks.

Lord Reed outlined the history of the case and wide-reaching ramifications as part of his ruling.

He said "we are giving judgment at this time to prevent market disorder," as he outlined the timing of the decision, which took place after trading hours.

Read more: Notting Hill Carnival attacker who 'sliced open man's stomach' with 'Rambo-style' zombie knife jailed for 18 years

Read more: Foreign-born prisoners account for 1 in 8 of the total UK jail population - reaching its highest level since 2013

A view of the Supreme Court in London ahead of a ruling on whether millions of motorists could be entitled to compensation on their hire-purchase agreements. In October last year, the Court of Appeal ruled that "secret" commission payments to car dealers.
A view of the Supreme Court in London ahead of a ruling on whether millions of motorists could be entitled to compensation on their hire-purchase agreements. In October last year, the Court of Appeal ruled that "secret" commission payments to car dealers. Picture: Alamy

He added the payments "were not a bribe".

When a car is purchased on finance, it effectively acts like taking out a loan, with the cost of the vehicle paid off in monthly insurance.

These loan repayments have interest applied which is organised by brokers, who earn money in the form of a commission as a percentage of the interest payments.

Last year, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of three motorists who were unaware of the 25% commission paid to dealerships by finance companies.

On Friday, the Supreme Court judge outlined that in order to understand the court's decision, it was important to highlight the dealer's commercial interest in securing the deals.

It marks a partial win for lenders.

The ruling sees them avoid potentially having to pay compensation to millions, however, the court sided with one of the claimants, a Mr Johnson, with the court awarding him individual compensation based on the circumstances in his individual case.

Screen grab taken from PA Video of Lord Reed, President of the Supreme Court, at the Supreme Court in London, handing down the judgement in the lifting of naming restrictions for the doctors involved in care of two deceased children.
Screen grab taken from PA Video of Lord Reed, President of the Supreme Court, at the Supreme Court in London, handing down the judgement in the lifting of naming restrictions for the doctors involved in care of two deceased children. Picture: Alamy

Lord Reed said the court upholds Mr Johnson's claim, explaining: "that the relationship between him and the finance company was unfair".

"We award him the amount of commission plus interest," Lord Reed said, adding: "other customers claims are rejected".

Following the judgement, a Treasury spokesperson said: "We respect this judgment from the Supreme Court and we will now work with regulators and industry to understand the impact for both firms and consumers.

“We recognise the issues this court case has highlighted. That is why we are already taking forward significant changes to the Financial Ombudsman Service and the Consumer Credit Act.

"These reforms will deliver a more consistent and predictable regulatory environment for businesses and consumers, while ensuring that products are sold to customers fairly and clearly.”

It comes as consumer expert Martin Lewis gave his initial reactions to the ruling.

Taking to X, the presenter and finance expert wrote: "#SupremeCourt #CarFinance Why did it rule one case unfair and due compensation. Under Consumer Credit Act allows courts to take account of number of factors and is case sensitive."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

More Business News

See more More Business News

Barclays sign

Barclays becomes second UK bank to quit industry’s net zero group

Millions of motorists are now no longer in line to receive compensation (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lenders do not owe millions compensation over car finance, Supreme Court rules

A row of new cars

Drivers should be ‘very pessimistic’ over car finance claims, say lawyers

Cars

Millions set to miss out on car finance compensation after Supreme Court ruling

The Vivergo Fuels site near Hull

Last wheat delivered to largest bioethanol plant under threat after trade deal

The London Stock Exchange in the City of London

Stocks rocked by tariffs and weak US jobs data

Pints of Guinness on a tray on a bar top

Guinness sales in focus as Diageo updates market after boss’s exit

An oil platform

Renewables and fossil fuels not ‘either-or’, says Reeves after Trump comments

Asda sign

Asda points to ‘spreading cost of Christmas’ as festive stock spotted on shelves

A plane at Heathrow airport

BA’s owner says Arora’s plan for shorter third runway at Heathrow is ‘credible’

A fruit picker picking fruit from a plum tree

‘Momentum growing’ in UK plum industry with bumper crop, says grower

The London Stock Exchange

Global stock markets under pressure after Trump’s latest tariff blow

US tariffs

UK factory slowdown eases further despite weak conditions

An oil rig in the sea, with wind turbines and the coastline behind it

PM urged to review oil policy after Trump labels North Sea ‘a treasure chest’

Aerial view of new cars parked

Supreme Court to rule on motor finance compensation row

The Headquarters of GKN, a British multinational automotive and aerospace components company, in Redditch, Worcestershire

Melrose shrugs off tariff uncertainty amid boost from defence demand

More Business News

See more More Business News

People watch a British Airways plane at Heathrow Airport in London

British Airways’ profits jump despite Heathrow fire closure

Housing market activity 'appears to be holding up well,' Nationwide Building Society said (Anthony Devlin/PA Archive)

UK house prices increase by 0.6% month-on-month in July, says Nationwide

Rachel Reeves

We’re backing Scotland with billions in investment, says Reeves ahead of visit

Vivergo Fuels plant

Fears over bioethanol plant ‘putting £1.25 billion jet fuel project in jeopardy’

British Steel

British steelmakers boosted by change to EU tariffs

Car dealership

Car finance: What is the court case about and what does it mean for me?

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Electric Lime Bicycles In London

Lime axed in west London borough after mounting complaints about e-bike safety

Lucy Reed died during a day trip to seaside town Cleethorpes.

Girl, 15, died after swimming on 'full stomach' of pizza and chips during day trip to British seaside town
Millions of motorists have missed out on compensation over car finance mis-selling after a Supreme Court rules agreements lawful.

The Supreme Court’s car finance ruling backs big lenders – but leaves consumers in the cold
Protesters descended on an asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in the latest anti-mirgant demonstration amid a wave sweeping across Britain.

Protesters descend on asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in latest anti-migrant demonstration
A man was accidentally run over by his wife in Priorswell Road car park in Worksop.

Husband, 72, run over by wife in car park dies in ‘tragic accident’

Ameiya, 13 and Ricardo del Brocco, 11, known as Maya and Jubs, are pictured here moments before they died

Pictured: Tragic siblings, 11 and 13, who drowned on holiday after begging for 'one last swim'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News