Poundland sold for £1 in rescue deal as thousands of jobs left at risk

12 June 2025, 11:38

A Poundland store in Blyth, Northumberland.
A Poundland store in Blyth, Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Up to 100 Poundland stores could be shut as part its parent company selling the brand for £1.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pepco Group has sold off high street brand Poundland to investment firm Gordon Brothers so the group can focus on its Pepco clothing business instead.

Poundland currently has 850 stores which employ over 16,000 people across the UK - but hundreds of stores could close even with the deal secured to save the chain.

Pepco has announced Gordon Brothers would invest a total of £80m in Poundland which included an existing secured loan of £30m and a further £30m overdraft.

Pepco Group previously said it saw a drop in revenue of more than £57 million last year.

Read more: Poundland is set to be sold 'for a pound' as 200 stores face closure with thousands of jobs at risk

Read more: Economy shrinks by more than expected amid record fall in exports to the US

Exterior view of the Poundland store in Camden. (Credit Image: © Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire)
Exterior view of the Poundland store in Camden. (Credit Image: © Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire). Picture: Alamy

Stephen Borchert, Pepco Group CEO, said: "The agreed sale of Poundland marks an important milestone in our strategic plan to move away from FMCG and focus predominantly on Pepco, our higher margin clothing and general merchandise business.

"As set out during our Capital Markets Day in March 2025, this transaction will strongly support our accelerated value creation programme by simplifying the Group and focusing on our successful Pepco business.

"I am confident that Pepco has the right foundations to be one of Europe’s most successful discount retailers, delivering customer satisfaction, profitable growth and shareholder value.

Pepco logo on a store - Pepco is a Polish variety stores chain with over 3500 locations across Europe.
Pepco logo on a store - Pepco is a Polish variety stores chain with over 3500 locations across Europe. Picture: Alamy

"Poundland remains a key player in UK discount retail, with millions of customers annually and a well-loved brand and proposition.

"We want to sincerely thank all the Poundland team for their ongoing commitment and contribution to the Group and wish Barry Williams and his team all the best for the future."

It was previously reported that the amount of work required to turn the brand back into a profitable entity would render any sales price as nominal.

Senior woman entering a Poundland shop, Edgware, Middlesex, London.
Senior woman entering a Poundland shop, Edgware, Middlesex, London. Picture: Alamy

It was reported in January that Poundland’s like-for-like sales fell a whopping 7.3% in the months leading up to December 2024.

The drop in sales was so severe that Pepco said they were examining “all strategic options” to potentially separate Poundland from the wider group.

“Poundland is a strong brand that serves millions of customers every week,” Pepco said at the time.

“[They] had around two billion euros (£1.67 billion) in annual turnover in 2024, but are also operating in an increasingly challenging UK retail landscape that is only intensifying.”

Mark Newton-Jones, head of Gordon Brothers in Europe, added: "We are delighted to provide Barry Williams and his management team with the financing to support the substantial turnaround of this iconic retailer.

"We believe Poundland is an essential business to UK consumers and plays an important role on the high street."

Now the sale has gone ahead, Pepco Group, Gordon Brothers and Poundland are set to put together a restructuring plan, which will need to be approved by the High Court.

More Business News

See more More Business News

Exterior view of an Alexander Dennis factory, with cars parked outside

We will do everything we can to save Alexander Dennis jobs, vows Swinney

Electric car

EDF to buy Pod Point for £10.6m amid ‘slow’ electric car adoption

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during the Peel Hunt FTSE250+ conference at the Montcalm Royal London House Hotel in London

Badenoch urges business leaders to ‘get on the pitch’ and support Tories

Spending Review

Council tax bills set to rise at fastest rate for two decades, economist warns

A sign for Boeing at the Farnborough International Airshow

Boeing shares tumble after Air India plane crash

A piece of Dubai chocolate with pistachio paste and kunefe filled milk on a pistachio background

Imported Dubai-style chocolate could pose food safety risk, watchdog warns

The window of a vape shop

Labour MPs push front bench for ‘crackdown’ on ‘dodgy’ vape and barber shops

A hand on a laptop

HMRC boss ‘regrets’ frustrations over £49m phishing scam disclosure

British exports slumped by nearly 9% in April (PA)

Exports to US slump at record pace in ‘payback’ after rush ahead of tariff hikes

The economy saw the biggest monthly contraction for a year-and-a-half in April (PA)

Economy shrinks by more than expected amid record fall in exports to the US

A view over the rooftops of new houses being built

Housing market recovering but ‘long way from buoyant’, housebuilder says

A close up of Jolly rancher gummy sweets

UK consumers urged not to buy ‘unsafe’ American sweets amid cancer concerns

The outside of a Poundland store

Poundland set for ‘restructuring’ after takeover by Gordon Brothers

A Tesco store front

Tesco sales accelerate despite ‘intensely competitive’ grocery market

View of the High Street in Canterbury, Kent

UK economy shrinks by more than expected in April – ONS

Rachel Reeves tours a hospital with staff

Britain morphing into ‘National Health State’, says think tank

More Business News

See more More Business News

Lipsticks on display shelf seen from above

Three-quarters of parents have bought children beauty products in the last year

A LinkedIn logo on their website

Rate of women being hired into top jobs falls for third year running – LinkedIn

Rachel Reeves delivering her Government’s spending review in the Commons

Reeves ‘failed’ to back English councils in spending review, MPs warn

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street ahead of delivering her spending review

Reeves promises £29bn-a-year for NHS but other Whitehall budgets face squeeze

A sign in Paternoster Square outside the London Stock Exchange

London stocks climb higher after ‘watershed’ spending review

Exterior view of Alexander Dennis offices

400 jobs at risk as Alexander Dennis seeks to ‘consolidate’ bus manufacturing

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Officers were at the address in Oak Avenue to carry out investigations.

Mortar and ‘potentially hazardous’ chemicals found at scene of property that burned down, killing man
Snailsden Reservoir in Summer, Yorkshire. Environment Agency has declared a drought because of declining river flows and ground water levels following one of the driest springs on record.

Yorkshire second region to declare a drought after dry spring

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Makes NHS Visit After Presenting The Spending Review

Rachel Reeves tells police to 'live with' the budget she's given - after cops warn of slashing numbers
Ryanair will fine disruptive passengers removed from planes £500

Ryanair to issue £500 'air-rage' fines for disruptive passengers

Bank Of England In The City Of London

UK economy shrank by 0.3% in April following Trump Tariffs hit - as Reeves brands figures 'disappointing'
Supporters of Dignity in Dying celebrate on hearing the result of the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London.

UK doctor says helping patients die in Australia is a ‘tremendous privilege’ and calls for law change at home

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News