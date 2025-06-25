Anyone for Punishment Juice? M&S launches ‘health drink for wellness skeptics’

Marks and Spencer began selling Punishment Juice on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Marks & Spencer has provided an antidote to cheery morning wellness campaigning by naming its new vitamin-fuelled drink Punishment Juice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Calling a spade a spade, the chain launched the spirulina, chlorella, and hemp-infused product on Wednesday with the promise that it offers “all your greens in one go”.

M&S has, however, not promised the £2.25 a bottle tonic will be more appetising than, say, a glass of squash.

The tongue-in-cheek brand name is instead in-line with water brand Liquid Death in advertising health-conscious products to the kind of customers who might vomit at the sight of a glowing, doe-eyed wellness trend.

Punishment juice anyone 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DrB7joULb5 — Princess Polly Pocket (@PollyPrincess) June 25, 2025

And online, people have responded positively to the refreshing marketing, which insinuates that greens are something to endure out of necessity, rather than enjoy as a treat.

“Punishment Juice, anyone?” one tweeted, adding some laughing emojis.

“I’ll pass on that,” said another.

However, the name is no laughing matter for the supermarket which offered the media a mirthless statement about the juice, saying it takes “innovation and quality extremely seriously”.

“Our new cold-pressed juice is a unique blend of seven vegetables and includes trending superfoods like spirulina. It’s one of your five a day, low in sugar and a source of protein,” the statement read.

“It sounds almost too good to be true and that’s why we’ve called it Punishment Juice – a disruptive name for a fresh-tasting, healthy product.”

Punishment Juice is now available at more than 400 M&S food halls nationwide and offers drinkers that one 250ml bottle will count as one of their five-a-day fruit and vegetable intake.

Marks and Spencer has been approached for a response. The reporter was unable to find a bottle on sale within an M&S food hall in central London.