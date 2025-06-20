River Island to shut 33 shops with hundreds of jobs at risk

River Island will close 33 stores. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Hundreds of jobs are at risk at River Island as part of plans to shut 33 of its UK stores.

The retailer has unveiled a radical restructuring plan in a bid to reverse recent heavy losses due to a slump in trading.

Bosses blamed the closures on the “migration of shoppers from the high street to online” and higher costs to run stores.

The family-owned retailer confirmed it is proposing to close 33 of its 230 stores by January next year as a result.

A further 71 stores are also at risk depending on talks with landlords in order to secure improved rental deals.

River Island shop Brighton UK. Picture: Alamy

The retailer, which employs around 5,500 people, was founded in 1948 under the Lewis and Chelsea Girl brand before being renamed in the 1980s.

It has reportedly hired advisers from PwC in order to oversee the restructuring process.

The proposals are set to go to a vote by the firm’s creditors – companies or individuals owed money by the retailer – in August.

The deal will result in fresh funding being invested into the business in order to help fuel its turnaround.

Ben Lewis, chief executive of River Island, said: “River Island is a much-loved retailer, with a decades-long history on the British high street.

“However, the well-documented migration of shoppers from the high street to online has left the business with a large portfolio of stores that is no longer aligned to our customers’ needs.

“The sharp rise in the cost of doing business over the last few years has only added to the financial burden.

“We have a clear strategy to transform the business to ensure its long-term viability.

“Recent improvements in our fashion offer and in-store shopping experience are already showing very positive results, but it is only with a restructuring plan that we will be able to see this strategy through and secure River Island’s future as a profitable retail business.

“We regret any job losses as a result of store closures, and we will try to keep these to a minimum.”

The retailer is among high street fashion chains to have been impacted by weaker consumer spending and competition from cheaper online rivals, such as Shein.

River Island fell to a £33.2 million loss in 2023 after sales slid by 19%, according to its most recent set of accounts.