River Island to shut 33 shops with hundreds of jobs at risk

20 June 2025, 13:18 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 13:54

River Island will close 33 stores
River Island will close 33 stores. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Hundreds of jobs are at risk at River Island as part of plans to shut 33 of its UK stores.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The retailer has unveiled a radical restructuring plan in a bid to reverse recent heavy losses due to a slump in trading.

Bosses blamed the closures on the “migration of shoppers from the high street to online” and higher costs to run stores.

The family-owned retailer confirmed it is proposing to close 33 of its 230 stores by January next year as a result.

A further 71 stores are also at risk depending on talks with landlords in order to secure improved rental deals.

Read more: Poundland announces plans to close 68 stores and two UK warehouses after being 'sold for £1'

Read more: Sunscreens ranked: Consumer watchdog reveals the best value and the 'ineffective' cream which fails safety test

River Island fashion shop Brighton UK
River Island shop Brighton UK. Picture: Alamy

The retailer, which employs around 5,500 people, was founded in 1948 under the Lewis and Chelsea Girl brand before being renamed in the 1980s.

It has reportedly hired advisers from PwC in order to oversee the restructuring process.

The proposals are set to go to a vote by the firm’s creditors – companies or individuals owed money by the retailer – in August.

The deal will result in fresh funding being invested into the business in order to help fuel its turnaround.

Ben Lewis, chief executive of River Island, said: “River Island is a much-loved retailer, with a decades-long history on the British high street.

“However, the well-documented migration of shoppers from the high street to online has left the business with a large portfolio of stores that is no longer aligned to our customers’ needs.

“The sharp rise in the cost of doing business over the last few years has only added to the financial burden.

“We have a clear strategy to transform the business to ensure its long-term viability.

“Recent improvements in our fashion offer and in-store shopping experience are already showing very positive results, but it is only with a restructuring plan that we will be able to see this strategy through and secure River Island’s future as a profitable retail business.

“We regret any job losses as a result of store closures, and we will try to keep these to a minimum.”

The retailer is among high street fashion chains to have been impacted by weaker consumer spending and competition from cheaper online rivals, such as Shein.

River Island fell to a £33.2 million loss in 2023 after sales slid by 19%, according to its most recent set of accounts.

More Business News

See more More Business News

A Mulberry Handbag

Mulberry in talks over £20m cash-call as losses widen

A man looking distressed, with his hands covering his face

Personal insolvencies 5% higher in May than same month of 2024, figures show

Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a visit to Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead

Tax hike fears mount after government borrowing jumps in May

Berkeley

Berkeley reveals leadership reshuffle as profits fall

Chancellor Rachel Reeves outside No 11 Downing Street

Government borrowing jumps despite boost from national insurance hike

Bank notes

Company insolvencies jump 8% after cost increases

Andrew Bailey

Bank of England boss not ‘convinced’ of need for digital pound

Mr Durov claims he is the "official father" of six children with three different partners but has more than 100 other children after donating sperm to a fertility clinic.

Telegram founder to divide £10bn fortune among 'more than 100 children' he fathered to avoid inheritance 'fights'

A person carrying shopping bags in both hands walks along a high street with other members of the public

Consumer confidence up in June amid ‘dark shadow’ of inflation and war

Ultrasun Family SPF30 container

£28 family sunscreen among brands to fail safety testing, Which? finds

The sun rising behind a redundant oil platform moored at sea

New environmental guidance published for halted North Sea oil and gas projects

The Bank of England

Stocks dip as Bank of England leaves interest rates unchanged

The sedimentation tanks at the Thames Water Long Reach water treatment facility on the banks of the Thames estuary in Dartford, east of London

Government will not be lenient with Thames Water creditors, suggests Reed

Bank notes sticking out of a piggy bank, with rolls of banknotes and piles of coins next to it

Savers warned ‘loyalty does not pay’ as Bank of England base rate held at 4.25%

Sign saying 'HM Revenue & Customs'

HMRC reveals surge in corporation tax gap and small business non-compliance

Morrisons logo

Morrisons ‘bounces back’ from cyber attack despite pressure on shoppers

More Business News

See more More Business News

A general view of the London Stock Exchange in the City of London.

Aim boss makes plea to boost market’s appeal after inheritance tax blow

Energy bills

Warm home discount to be extended to 2.7 million more households

Asda has more than 200 cafes and will be rebranding the majority

Asda to get McDonald's-style ordering screens in £10m overhaul

Workers at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland on the production line

Recruiter Hays warns over profits as hiring slump in German car sector worsens

View of a Premier Inn hotel in Sheffield

Whitbread sales under pressure amid overhaul and tough UK market

The Revolution Beauty logo on a smartphone with a page from the company's website on a computer screen in the background

Frasers pulls out of bidding for Revolution Beauty after mulling takeover

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Thames Water van

Unions call for Thames Water to be brought into public ownership

Scottish Daily Politics 2019

Abuse sent to MSPs triples in a year

Fergus Ewing will run against his former party in next year's Holyrood elections.

Veteran SNP MSP to stand against party at Holyrood elections

.

Two e-scooter riding pro-Palestine activists breach RAF Brize Norton and sabotage two military jets
Smoke and flames billow into their air as a huge wildfire lights up the night sky as it blazes during the night at Upton Heath at Poole in Dorset

Warning issued as fire crews called to more than 500 wildfires in 2025 so far - as UK sees hottest day of year
'Major incident' declared as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

Rush hour chaos as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News