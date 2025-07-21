Ryanair considers increasing staff bonus for identifying passengers’ oversized luggage

21 July 2025, 09:38

Luggage at Ryanair check in
Ryanair considers increasing staff bonus for identifying passengers’ oversized luggage. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Ryanair is considering increasing a bonus paid to staff for identifying passengers’ oversized luggage, its chief executive said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The airline currently pays staff around 1.50 euros (£1.30) for intercepting customers who are bringing bags on to the aircraft.

It is reported that the bonus is capped at about 80 euros (£70) for each staff member per month.

Passengers are charged a fee of up to 75 euros (£65) for bringing luggage that is larger than they paid for while booking their journey.

Ryanair currently includes a small carry-on bag – capped at a size of 40x20x25cm and weight of 10kg – with every ticket.

Passengers must pay a fee if they want to bring larger luggage, or if they want to bring multiple bags.

Read more: Ryanair profits more than double on Easter timing and fare hikes

Read more: Starmer hails ‘first ever’ treaty between UK and Germany, including airport e-gates, train links and school trips

Person trying to fit backpack in Ryanair size limit
Passengers must pay a fee if they want to bring larger luggage,. Picture: Alamy

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said on Monday that summer fares would, on average, be the same rate as 2023 – but added that he expects a boost in profitability for the airline by “controlling costs”.

Members of the European Parliament are pushing for airlines to allow passengers to be allowed to bring on free an on-board personal item and small hand luggage.

However, Mr O’Leary predicted the proposal will not come into law due to a lack of space.

Speaking to the business news on RTE’s Morning Ireland, he said: “We’re flying largely full flights, about half the passengers can bring two bags and the other half can only bring one – because that’s all that fits in the plane.

“We’re already struggling with that amount of baggage.

“That’s one of the reasons we are so aggressive about eliminating the scourge of passengers with excess baggage.”

Michael O'Leary - CEO of Ryanair
Mr O’Leary said more than 99.9% of passengers comply with baggage rules,. Picture: Alamy

Mr O’Leary said more than 99.9% of passengers comply with baggage rules, with “sizers” located within the airport.

He said: “We are happy to incentivise our (staff) with a share of those excess baggage fees, which we think will decline over the coming year or two.”

The chief executive added: “It is about 1.50 euro per bag – and we’re thinking of increasing it, so we eliminate it.”

Meanwhile, Mr O’Leary predicted that US President Donald Trump will “chicken out” of introducing increased tariffs for Europe on August 1.

Asked if he anticipated tariffs applying to Boeing aircraft being delivered to the airline, he said: “Trump will probably chicken out again, I suspect the August 1 will get moved to September or October.

“We have taken delivery of five aircraft in the first quarter but no tariffs applied to those aircraft

“There is a risk of tariffs being introduced by the Europeans or the Americans in some tit-for-tat in August, September or October – but Boeing will have to pay those tariffs.”

Mr O’Leary said Ryanair would work with Boeing to ensure no tariffs are applied to commercial aircraft, which he said would be bad for the manufacturer’s exports to Europe as well as Airbus’s sales to the US – as well as the Irish aircraft leasing industry.

He added: “There’s increasing optimism, though, in Washington that commercial aircraft will be exempt from any tariffs – if Trump ever gets around to actually imposing tariffs.”

More Business News

See more More Business News

Albert Manifold who has been named by BP as its incoming chairman, replacing Helge Lund after seven years in the role.

BP appoints former CRH boss Albert Manifold as new chairman

A household water tap

Water regulation should be overhauled, review recommends

A BP petrol station sign

BP appoints former CRH boss Albert Manifold as new chairman

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary

Ryanair boss considers increasing staff bonus to tackle excess baggage ‘scourge’

Water going down a plughole

What are the key recommendations in the landmark water sector review?

A Ryanair passenger plane at Stansted Airport in Essex

Ryanair profits more than double on Easter timing and fare hikes

People walk over a bridge that is normally submerged by Baitings Reservoir in Ripponden, West Yorkshire

Overhaul water regulators into one single body, landmark review recommends

A train passing Neville Hill Depot

Calls for original high-speed rail line to be resurrected

A woman looking stressed

One in seven women ‘have had their finances controlled in recent months’

Crowded Town Centre Busy With High Street Shoppers Shopping New Road Gravesend Kent UK

Retail profit warnings more than double as high street pressures mount – report

Southern Water bills

Southern Water boss should refuse ‘outrageous’ pay rise – Environment Secretary

Donald Trump making a fist at the G7 summit

Stocks climb as market is buoyed by Trump’s decision not to fire Powell

People view cars on the forecourt at Motorpoint showroom in Oldbury, West Midlands

UK bank profits in focus as lenders await critical motor finance court ruling

Crispin Odey outside court wearing a Covid mask

Financial Times ‘unconvinced’ Odey libel claim is ‘serious’, High Court told

Red flag showing the word Unite with the trade union's logo

Veolia takes legal action against Unite

Burberry financials

Burberry ‘encouraged’ by turnaround progress amid job cuts

More Business News

See more More Business News

Wind turbine at BP's Fowler Ridge Wind Farm in the US

BP sells onshore wind farm business in US

Cillit bang Turbo Foam Power Cleaner on a white background

Reckitt strikes deal worth up to £3.6bn to sell Cillit Bang business

People in the sea at Torbay

Homes with a sea view ‘command average premium of more than £88,000’

View of the legs of shoppers walking along a street with shopping bags

Retail growth ‘fizzled out’ last month, analysts find

A man using a laptop

Ways to avoid buy now, pay later problems highlighted by charity

A hand on a laptop

Buy now, pay later consumer protections proposed by Financial Conduct Authority

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall giving a speech at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in London, introducing the next phase of the Pensions Review. Picture date: Monday July 21, 2025.

Government announces early review of state pension age in bid to boost retirement income

Den Haag: French President Emmanuel Macron (l-r), German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of Great Britain, meet in The Hague

What has Starmer signed with France and Germany?

Peter Hedger and Katerina Dimitrova lost their jobs with the supermarket, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, after going on an unauthorised trip abroad.

Sacked over a tan: Waitrose couple lose race discrimination case after secret holiday

Rachel Booth

Search for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth enters its third day

London Waterloo Station concourse, crowded with early morning commuters in rush hour under the departure boards

London Waterloo station hit by 'major signalling failure' as commuters warned 'do not travel'
The current system of regulation has faced intense criticism for overseeing water companies during the years they paid out shareholders and accrued large debts while ageing infrastructure crumbled and sewage spills skyrocketed.

Water industry to be completely overhauled following landmark review into series of scandals

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News