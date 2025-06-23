How much Sainsbury's lunch meal deal will be after price rise

The base level meal deal is going up in price. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sainsbury’s has infuriated customers after increasing the price of its popular base-level meal deal.

The supermarket offers a choice of a main item, usually a sandwich, salad bowl, or sushi, to be paired with the customer’s pick of a drink and a snack item.

Shoppers have seen the cost of this holy trinity increase by 40p in the past year and are unhappy at the latest hike.

"Had to do a double take when I saw the price increase,” one lunchtime shopper tweeted.

“Eating is too expensive,” another added.

Tesco has also recently put its prices up. Picture: Alamy

Sainsbury's is not the only supermarket to have raised its price in recent times, with Tesco now charging £3.60 - having moved well beyond its flat rate of £3.

It means Poundland now offers the cheapest meal deal, at £3, although the most possible combination would be only £2 more expensive - offering buyers the lowest possible saving.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "With millions of possible combinations, we continue to offer one of the best value meal deals around.

"We've also recently introduced a range of new products just in time for summer, including our best-seller Picnic Triple Sandwich and build your own salad options.

"This means anyone who shops with us can choose from an affordable selection of [more than] 150 mains, 300 snacks and 400 drinks."

Here is what it means.

How much is the meal deal after this latest price increase?

The meal deal is now £3.90 - having gone up in price from £3.75. Before July 2024 it was £3.50.

Sainsbury's also offers a premium £5 meal deal option with more expensive mains from their Taste the Difference range, including premium salads, sandwiches and wraps.

This premium selection is still the same price.

What can you get in the meal deal?

The Sainsbury’s website lists 121 items that can be bought in the lunchtime meal deal.

These include sandwiches, wraps, pasta salads, rice bowls, and salads as part of the mains, and for the drinks you can get milkshakes, soft drinks and water.

As for the sides, your options include crisps, chocolate, cereal bars and fruit.

