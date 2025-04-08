Spotify quashes rumours about changes to premium subscription service

8 April 2025, 23:03 | Updated: 8 April 2025, 23:17

Apps And IPhone 15 Pro Photo Illustrations
Spotify has denied adverts will be introduced to its premium subscription service. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Music streaming giant Spotify has officially denied recent rumours regarding potential changes to its Premium subscription.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The company took to social media to clarify that speculation about introducing advertisements into the ad-free Premium service is "false."

In a post addressing the growing concern among users, Spotify said: "There is a rumor circulating that Spotify is putting ads into premium music listening.

"This rumor is false. Premium music listening is and will remain ad-free."

The rumours had quickly spread across social media platforms, leading to increased worry among Spotify's Premium subscribers, who have long enjoyed uninterrupted, ad-free music.

One user who had clearly heard the rumours posted: "I've just heard that apparently Spotify is going to put ads into premium. I've had Premium for about 10 years and I tell you this, the SECOND I hear an ad on my Premium account I'm cancelling my subscription. The SECOND. I'm out."

