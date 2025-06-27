Move over M&S: Subway ALSO selling strawberry and cream sandwich

Subway has offered up its strawberry and cream sandwich. Picture: Subway / Press release

By William Mata

Marks and Spencer might have thought it had a monopoly on strawberry and cream sandwiches but it appears to have a rival… in Subway.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US retailer has entered this very niche arena this week, launching its six-inch sarnie in time for Wimbledon with the announcement that 500 such subs will be given away for free.

Subway branches in Birmingham, Liverpool, Derby and Bristol, as well as Wimbledon, will all be serving up the summertime staple on Monday, when action begins at the All England Club.

M&S is also tying its more conventional looking sandwich in with the grass tennis season and had customers running to shops upon the announcement on Wednesday.

Food hall customers have also been treated to the sight of Punishment Juice now on sale as the supermarket looks to make some eye-catching additions.

“The delicious rally between sweet and savoury is a serve no one saw coming,” Subway chiefs stated, unironically, in a press release on Thursday - one day after the M&S launch.

“The limited-edition sub is a bold twist on the traditional strawberries and cream summertime treat. Featuring freshly sliced strawberries, clotted cream, strawberry puree and Subway’s signature Italian white bread, it’s a match made in food heaven.”

Here is how you can get yours.

All the Subways giving away a strawberry and cream sandwich

Wimbledon – 6/6A Hartfield Road

Birmingham – 80 Smallbrook, Queensway

Liverpool – Central Shopping Centre

Derby – Pride Park

Bristol – Galleries Food Court

Each outlet has 100 of the subs to give away for free and these will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For more information, visit: www.subway.com/en-gb/campaigns