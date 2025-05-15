Tech regulator 'needs to take on Apple and Google' to boost UK economy

15 May 2025, 08:58

Big Tech company logos: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft on a blurred screen and a silhouette of the hand. Antitrust and regulation.
Big Tech company logos: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft on a blurred screen and a silhouette of the hand. Antitrust and regulation. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK’s competition regulator should be strengthened to better combat tech giants Apple and Google and their market dominance, a think tank has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said strong competition laws would help increase innovation and help grow the economy.

A new report from the think tank said that despite growing political criticism and what it called intense lobbying from US tech giants, the Government should give more powers to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to challenge the dominance of Apple and Google.

Some officials from within the administration of US President Donald Trump have previously criticised Europe and the UK over their regulation of US tech giants, particularly in the areas of competition and online safety, arguing US businesses are being unfairly targeted.

But in its report, the IPPR said it had found that the two firms’ app stores – which are the subjects of ongoing CMA investigations – may be stifling UK businesses from growing, because of their control over these app stores and the payment systems built into them, which in the UK are tightly controlled by the two firms.

Icons for the Apple App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple Music displayed on the screen of an iPhone, in London.
Icons for the Apple App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple Music displayed on the screen of an iPhone, in London. Picture: Alamy

Both firms charge a commission of between 15% and 30% for in-app purchases, and the IPPR said the companies were likely to generate between £1.5 billion and £2.4 billion in revenue from their app stores in the UK this year as a result.

In contrast, it claimed that in a more competitive market and with a lower commission rate of around 12%, up to £1.4 billion of revenue would shift from the two tech giants to app developers – money the IPPR argues could help UK-based developers with innovation, job creation and growth.

New competition laws in the EU have already begun forcing Apple and Google to open up their app store platforms more, including by allowing third-party app stores and allowing developers to direct consumers to alternative payment options.

Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR, said: “Enforcing the UK’s competition rules isn’t anti-business – it’s a pro-business, pro-worker, pro-growth agenda.

“If we weaken those rules, we’re letting dominant firms and tech giants hold back innovation and investment. That’s money being extracted from British businesses and workers, and funnelled to monopolistic firms, often overseas.

“In the US, there’s a bipartisan consensus between Trump and Biden on confronting dominant firms through competition policy, with both taking legal action against Google and Facebook.

In this photo illustration, the Meta Platforms logo is seen...
In this photo illustration, the Meta Platforms logo is seen... Picture: Getty

“The UK Government must back the CMA to act more decisively – to ensure our economy supports exciting new enterprises, not just entrenched incumbents.”

The IPPR said the CMA should be given the ability to speed up interventions against the biggest threats to consumers by focusing on big tech issues, and fast-track consumer harm cases to deliver quicker decisions on those issues.

It also called for the CMA to adopt a formal mandate on promoting growth and specifically targeting business practices that suppress wages or undermine smaller firms and their growth.

A CMA spokesperson said: “The digital markets competition regime, which came into force earlier this year, unlocks our ability to tackle unfair practices online, promoting effective competition and delivering the growth this country needs.

“The CMA is currently investigating Apple’s and Google’s mobile ecosystems – which includes their app store practices – with provisional outcomes expected in the summer.”

A Government spokesperson said: “This Government is determined to strengthen competition and protect consumers.

“That’s why we have introduced a new steer to the CMA and granted them new powers via recent legislation to promote more competitive digital markets to ensure consumers and businesses are treated fairly.”

A Google spokesperson said the report “fundamentally misrepresents” Google’s services.

“Android offers a choice of app stores for developers and has democratised access to smartphones, generating over £9.9 billion in revenue for British developers and supporting over 450,000 UK jobs,” the spokesperson said.

More Business News

See more More Business News

Sandwich on a plate

Food-to-go group Greencore agrees £1.2bn takeover of rival Bakkavor

A person is holding the phone with Uber Driver App with a start page on screen

Driving down costs: Uber to let strangers hitch a lift for less as company plans to roll out ride-sharing across UK

Unite union flags

Walkout at Scottish Water set to resume in ongoing pay dispute

Scottish money

‘Good start’ for investment bank but rule changes needed

Foreign investment in the UK declined last year as funding from the US slipped (Yui Mok/PA)

UK foreign investment falls as funding from US dries up, survey shows

Bank of England Monetary Policy Report

UK economy expected to have grown in first months of 2025

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds

Reynolds agrees need for ‘urgent next steps’ with bioethanol firms over US deal

A Jobcentre

Fact check: The unemployment rate has risen from 4.2% to 4.5% since the election

City of London skyline on a hot summer day

London stock close lower as miners hit by slumping gold price

Climate activists and trade unionists protest outside Parliament

Unions and green groups call for £1.9bn emergency funding for North Sea workers

Rachel Reeves

UK economy expected to have grown in first months of 2025

Exclusive
Burberry shop, San Marco district, Venice, Italy

‘Burberry faces an identity problem’, warns luxury expert amid brand's 1,700 job cuts in bid to slash costs

View of the Co-op Live arena

Co-op Live co-owner calls for regulation to help stop ticket touts

A general view of terraced residential houses in south east London

Fact check: The window tax was abolished in 1851

A couple vaping

Imperial Brands boss Stefan Bomhard to retire from tobacco firm

An aerial view of the illuminated apartment buildings in Manchester city centre at night

Tariffs causing slowdown in global property deals, Savills warns

More Business News

See more More Business News

A TUI plane arrives at London Gatwick airport

Tui summer bookings slow as boss warns European economy ‘needs new momentum’

Evri electric and alternative fuel vehicles

Evri merges with DHL UK ecommerce arm to form parcel giant

Models show off Burberry clothes at London Fashion Week in September 2018

Burberry to cut up to 1,700 jobs worldwide in bid to slash costs

A woman looking in the window of an H&T Pawnbrokers shop

Pawnbroker H&T snapped up by US firm in another loss for London Stock Exchange

Burberry store

Burberry to cut up to 1,700 jobs worldwide after £3m loss

An aerial view of Liverpool Lime Street station with the city skyline in the background

New Liverpool-Manchester railway line proposed

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

File handout photo supplied by the Metropolitan Police showing a baby boy, known as Baby Harry, who was found abandoned in a park area near Balaam Street in Plaistow, east London, on September 17, 2017.

Hunt to find mother of three children abandoned in London across eight years narrowed down to just 400 homes
Bank Of England In The City Of London

UK economy grew more than expected in first three months of 2025, official figures show

The findings suggest picky eaters at the age of 13 were more likely than non-picky children to avoid meat, fish and fruit in their packed lunches.

School dinners may encourage picky teenagers to eat better, study suggests

Arthun, 16, has been missing since Saturday.

Body found in search for missing teenage boy in North Wales

Gary Lineker has apologised after sharing a social media post about Zionism that included an illustration of a rat

Gary Lineker apologises after sharing 'antisemitic' social media post

A jet of water about 100ft high sprayed across Sneedhams Green in Matson, Gloucester, during the incident on Wednesday.

Shocking moment 100ft water jet sprays into the air as burst main leaves residential street flooded

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News