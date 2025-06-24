Supermarket puts school uniform online and parents can save 25%

By William Mata

Tesco is selling its range of school uniforms online for the first time, offering Clubcard holders a significant discount.

The supermarket will freeze its 2024 prices for any F&F school clothing items sold last summer, alongside the new range launching on July 21, reports Retail Times.

Parents can now browse the current uniform stock, and anyone with a Tesco Clubcard can save an additional 25 per cent on all purchases made in store or online.

Among the items on sale in Tesco’s F&F school range are:

shorts,

trousers,

polos,

knitwear,

skirts,

pinafores,

sportswear,

footwear

All F&F items come with a one year guarantee.

School uniforms have been a political hot topic in recent times, with the government aiming to help parents save money during the cost-of-living crisis by introducing a cap on the number of branded school uniform items each school can require.

This would allow more parents to save an estimated £50 per year by spending a minimal amount on the kind of cheap clothing sold by supermarkets.

But not everybody welcomed the move. Katharine Birbalsingh, dubbed Britain’s strictest headteacher, told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that it will hinder “behaviour issues” that having more identifying garments can help rectify.

“The uniform issue, the way you turn around a school with behaviour issues is to really clamp down on uniforms,” she said. “If you only have three items of branded uniform, you just won’t be able to do that.”

Wearing a uniform “protects teenagers from peer pressure, levels the playing field, and sets the right tone in school for pupils to succeed,” Schoolwear Association chairman Matthew Easter told LBC in May.