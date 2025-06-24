Supermarket puts school uniform online and parents can save 25%

24 June 2025, 11:45 | Updated: 24 June 2025, 11:55

Tesco has introduced an online shopping alternative for school uniform
Tesco has introduced an online shopping alternative for school uniform. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Tesco is selling its range of school uniforms online for the first time, offering Clubcard holders a significant discount.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The supermarket will freeze its 2024 prices for any F&F school clothing items sold last summer, alongside the new range launching on July 21, reports Retail Times.

Parents can now browse the current uniform stock, and anyone with a Tesco Clubcard can save an additional 25 per cent on all purchases made in store or online.

Among the items on sale in Tesco’s F&F school range are:

  • shorts,
  • trousers,
  • polos,
  • knitwear,
  • skirts,
  • pinafores,
  • sportswear,
  • footwear

All F&F items come with a one year guarantee.

Katharine Birbalsingh, dubbed Britain's strictest head teacher
Katharine Birbalsingh, dubbed Britain's strictest head teacher. Picture: Alamy

School uniforms have been a political hot topic in recent times, with the government aiming to help parents save money during the cost-of-living crisis by introducing a cap on the number of branded school uniform items each school can require.

This would allow more parents to save an estimated £50 per year by spending a minimal amount on the kind of cheap clothing sold by supermarkets.

But not everybody welcomed the move. Katharine Birbalsingh, dubbed Britain’s strictest headteacher, told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that it will hinder “behaviour issues” that having more identifying garments can help rectify.

“The uniform issue, the way you turn around a school with behaviour issues is to really clamp down on uniforms,” she said. “If you only have three items of branded uniform, you just won’t be able to do that.”

Wearing a uniform “protects teenagers from peer pressure, levels the playing field, and sets the right tone in school for pupils to succeed,” Schoolwear Association chairman Matthew Easter told LBC in May.

More Business News

See more More Business News

A Deliveroo rider from behind

Channel migrants working as delivery drivers within hours of arriving – report

File photo dated 22/06/23 of people walking near the Bank of England.

Bank rate-setter in ‘uncomfortable place’ amid worries over stubborn inflation

The MINI Electric is unveiled at the MINI factory in Cowley, Oxfordshire

Car makers call for planned easing of electricity costs to go further

An oil tanker in the water

Oil price falls back on Israel-Iran ceasefire

Sir Keir Starmer visit to Horiba Mira

British state ‘overbearing’ ministers say as they lay out industrial overhaul

Grocery price inflation

Grocery prices rise again to 4.7% more expensive than a year ago

An oil platform in the North Sea amid fair conditions

UK oil and gas industry welcomes talk of ceasefire in Middle East

A girl pulls a pint of beer

Hospitality firms need support to improve pay and conditions, report finds

A Bunzl vehicle

Bunzl set for stronger revenues after acquisition deals

Saga office signage

Saga in talks with NatWest over personal banking tie-up

A woman using a mobile phone

Zopa enters current account market offering cashback and 7.10% savings interest

The London Stock Exchange in the City of London

Stocks falter but avoid sell-off after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Waspi chairwoman Angela Madden

Waspi group: Safeguard will ‘prevent risk of financial ruin’ in compensation bid

A Direct Line Group sign in front of the company's offices

Direct Line bosses stepping down in leadership reshuffle ahead of Aviva tie-up

Aldi offers the joint-best wages of any British supermarket chain

How much you could earn at Aldi: Supermarket chain 'offers 1,000 jobs'

Forms for the EuroMillions lottery in a display rack

18,600 tickets a minute sold at peak of EuroMillions £208 million jackpot

More Business News

See more More Business News

British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire,

Energy costs to be cut for industry as Starmer seeks economic ‘turning point’

An aerial view of an oil tanker at sea

Oil prices jump after US attacks Iran nuclear sites

Liskeard town centre in Cornwall

Younger workers in England face ‘place-based’ pay penalty, study warns

Pound coins on banknotes

British Business Bank invests in entrepreneurs in £6.6bn funding commitment

The base level meal deal is going up in price

How much Sainsbury's lunch meal deal will be after price rise

Construction work at a factory

Starmer puts skills training at heart of industrial strategy plan

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A huge blaze has ripped through the Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing plant.

Serious fire at Jaguar Land Rover's car plant as 50 firefighters rush to scene

Colonel Philip Ingram warned LBC as protesters gathered near Downing Street over the weekend following the US airstrikes

American businesses in UK ‘at risk of Iranian terror’, as experts say regime will seek ‘package of revenge’ for US strikes
Artist's impression of the new national biosecurity centre at Weybridge, Surrey

New centre to tackle 'risk of future pandemics' gets billion-pound investment

The first Brits are arriving in the UK after being evacuated from Israel.

First Brits rescued from Israel touch down at Heathrow Airport as more to arrive in coming days
Jobs will be created at warehouses in locations including Hull and Northampton

Amazon’s new UK warehouses to hire thousands as Starmer hails ‘win’ for Britain

A Qatar Airways flight from Manchester was forced to divert earlier this evening

UK flight bound for Doha forced to turn back after Iran launches missiles at US air base in Qatar

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News