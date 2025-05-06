US firm DoorDash agrees takeover of UK food delivery rival Deliveroo in £2.9 billion deal

US firm DoorDash agreed a takeover of UK food delivery rival Deliveroo. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

US firm DoorDash has agreed a takeover of UK food delivery rival Deliveroo in a deal worth around £2.9 billion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deal will see the British firm, Deliveroo, leave the London Stock Exchange.

The food delivery company deal valued Deliveroo shares at 180p each - 44 per cent more than the shares were worth before talks began.

The sale is expected to go through later this year if shareholders and regulators approve.

DoorDash is the biggest food delivery platform in the United States.

Read More: 'I'm leaving Britain': Non-dom billionaire tells LBC Rachel Reeves' crackdown 'could trigger a recession'

The Deliveroo app allows customers to order food on their smartphone to their door. Picture: Alamy

Deliveroo's shares rose by 17% after investors reacted to the takeover offer on 5 April.

DoorDash had until 23 May to provide Deliveroo with a formal offer, in accordance to City takeover rules.

It is believed the dead would net Will Shu, Deliveroo's founder, around £172 million from his 5.9% stake in the business.

In 2024, Mr Shu sold 9.4 million shares in his business, worth nearly £14.8 million.

Read More: Density of new start-ups soars across north of England, says research

US firm DoorDash has agreed a takeover of UK food delivery rival Deliveroo in a deal worth around £2.9 billion. Picture: Alamy

Mr Shu founded Deliveroo in 2013 alongside childhood friend Greg Orlowski.

He was inspired by looking for late-night food options while working as an investment banker.

In Deliveroo's early days, Mr Shu made food deliveries himself by scooter.

The firm's popularity soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, when lockdown halted indoor restaurant dining.