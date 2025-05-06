US firm DoorDash agrees takeover of UK food delivery rival Deliveroo in £2.9 billion deal

6 May 2025, 07:38 | Updated: 6 May 2025, 08:01

US firm DoorDash agreed a takeover of UK food delivery rival Deliveroo.
US firm DoorDash agreed a takeover of UK food delivery rival Deliveroo. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

US firm DoorDash has agreed a takeover of UK food delivery rival Deliveroo in a deal worth around £2.9 billion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The deal will see the British firm, Deliveroo, leave the London Stock Exchange.

The food delivery company deal valued Deliveroo shares at 180p each - 44 per cent more than the shares were worth before talks began.

The sale is expected to go through later this year if shareholders and regulators approve.

DoorDash is the biggest food delivery platform in the United States.

Read More: 'I'm leaving Britain': Non-dom billionaire tells LBC Rachel Reeves' crackdown 'could trigger a recession'

The Deliveroo app allows customers to order food on their smartphone to their door.
The Deliveroo app allows customers to order food on their smartphone to their door. Picture: Alamy

Deliveroo's shares rose by 17% after investors reacted to the takeover offer on 5 April.

DoorDash had until 23 May to provide Deliveroo with a formal offer, in accordance to City takeover rules.

It is believed the dead would net Will Shu, Deliveroo's founder, around £172 million from his 5.9% stake in the business.

In 2024, Mr Shu sold 9.4 million shares in his business, worth nearly £14.8 million.

Read More: Density of new start-ups soars across north of England, says research

US firm DoorDash has agreed a takeover of UK food delivery rival Deliveroo in a deal worth around £2.9 billion.
US firm DoorDash has agreed a takeover of UK food delivery rival Deliveroo in a deal worth around £2.9 billion. Picture: Alamy

Mr Shu founded Deliveroo in 2013 alongside childhood friend Greg Orlowski.

He was inspired by looking for late-night food options while working as an investment banker.

In Deliveroo's early days, Mr Shu made food deliveries himself by scooter.

The firm's popularity soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, when lockdown halted indoor restaurant dining.

More Business News

See more More Business News

New cars at Royal Portbury Docks, north Somerset

New car market declines by 10.4%

A BP petrol station sign

BP shares rise amid reports Shell considering takeover offer

Young woman standing at an airport looking at flight times

Solo female backpackers driving travel industry shift, hostel platform boss says

Cash use warning

Density of new start-ups soars across north of England, says research

Woman at home using a laptop on a table

Fifth of financial services customers ‘leave reviews after poor experiences’

Ashford Arms pub

Heineken to create around 1,000 jobs with £40m pub investment

People walk past the Bank of England

Bank of England set to cut interest rates as US tariff impact in focus

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds (PA)

Businesses will ‘continue to be at heart’ of tariff response, says Reynolds

Hovis bread

Kingsmill owner confirms talks with Hovis parent company over bread takeover

Wedding rings

Could you accidentally leave your pension to an ex? Wealth firm warns of risks

US President Donald Trump

Half of profit warnings in April cite trade tariff impact, reports finds

US President Donald Trump

Trump’s tariffs on non-US movies would be ‘a knock-out blow’ to UK film industry

US President Donald Trump

Producer: Freelancers could be jobless if Trump applies non-US films tariff

Warren Buffett

Billionaire Warren Buffett to retire from Berkshire Hathaway in shock move after 60 years leading investment fund

General view of the logo at a Co-op supermarket in Central London as the group says that hackers have extracted data related to a large number of its customers.

Co-op hackers boast of 'stealing 20 million customers' data' - as retailer admits impacts of 'significant' attack

A delicious loaf of bread, which has seen turbulent sales in recent years

Grain-wave: Hovis and Kingsmill-owners ‘in talks’ about historic bread merger

More Business News

See more More Business News

Co-op’s new growth strategy

Co-op apologises after hackers access members’ personal data

London Stock Exchange stock

FTSE 100 seals longest ever winning streak amid recovery from April tariff shock

Next financials

Next to reveal jump in profit despite rising costs and trade war uncertainty

A view of the HSBC tower in London's Canary Wharf

HSBC says global trade shift poses ‘serious risks’ to economic growth

Shell sign outside a petrol station

Shell reveals lower profits after slump in oil prices

Exterior view of a Standard Chartered office

Standard Chartered ‘watchful’ of tariff impact as profits rise

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

(L) HMS Artful an Astute class nuclear submarine berthed at Faslane naval base. (R) Commanding General United States Army Futures Command, General James Rainey

Russia and China will ‘soon’ be able to pinpoint Britain’s nuclear subs with advanced drones, warns US general
Officials are updating 20-year-old contingency plans to be used if the UK is put on a war footing

Sir Keir Starmer updates UK’s top secret ‘homeland defence plan’ after threats from Moscow

Members of a pilots club have raised concerns about potential soil contamination at Nottingham City Airport

Asbestos fears at former RAF airfield could halt 1,600-home development

Thousands of people on The Mall yesterday to celebrate 80 years since the end of war in Europe

'Young people need to understand': Grave warning as only a third of 18-24 year-olds know significance of VE Day
Motorcyclists also reported having a parked car's door opened as they approach (28%), and being blocked from filtering through traffic

Motorcyclists pelted with litter and blocked in traffic by drivers, road safety charity warns
New Scotland Yard Sign London

'We need to be vigilant in the UK about Iranian activity', warns security expert following thwarted terror attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News