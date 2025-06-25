One day left to get £19 Virgin internet: UK’s top five cheapest broadband packages

Virgin has a cheap deal if you're fast. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Virgin Media M125 fibre broadband is available to new customers at one of the cheapest package prices in the UK for only a few more hours.

Anyone interested has until 11.59pm on Wednesday to sign up for the deal to get it for £19.63 per month when committing to an 18-month contract, according to Money Saving Expert.

The deal has various terms and conditions attached but is currently one of the cheapest in Britain for anyone looking to make a saving.

Virgin’s service has reported speeds of 132Mb, which is on the slower end of the spectrum, and the price is likely to rise to £23.99 per month from April.

According to Money Saving Expert, here are the cheapest five deals available in the UK.

1. Airband Fibre 150 - £16.50

As the name suggests, speeds of 150mb are on offer here. The cost of £16.50 is available to new customers only and is part of a 24 month contract.

Airband also has a 300mb option for £19 per month.

2. Community Fibre - £17.20

The 150mb offer is the second cheapest we could find in the UK and is available to new customers until July 13.

There is also a 500mb option going from Community Fibre for £18.38. The service has a four star, ‘good’ rating on Money Saving Expert.

3. Quickline Fibre Start - £17.63

A lower speed of 100mb on offer here, new customers can take up the 24 month contract on offer for the low monthly price of £17.63.

The offer is going until Monday, June 30.

4. Three 5G Home Broadband - £18

An offer going until July 13, Three’s package boasts speeds of 150mb and ties customers down to a 24-month contract.

Three's broadband uses mobile 5G signals (rather than a wired connection), so download speeds may vary, Money Saving Expert warns.

5. Virgin M125 Fibre Broadband - £19.63

As noted above - those interested have just a few hours to get this deal.