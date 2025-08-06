Zara published ‘socially irresponsible’ photos of ‘unhealthily thin’ models, watchdog says

Fashion giant Zara published "socially irresponsible" photos of models who appeared to be unhealthily thin, the advertising watchdog has ruled. Picture: PA

By Josef Al Shemary

Fashion giant Zara published "socially irresponsible" photos of models who appeared to be unhealthily thin, the advertising watchdog has ruled.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two product listings on the Zara website in May featured an image of a model wearing an oversize pocket shirt and another of a model wearing a voluminous combined short dress.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received one complaint that the ads were irresponsible because the models appeared to be unhealthily thin.

Zara said the models had worked for well-known and reputable fashion brands and confirmed that both models had medical certification which proved they were in good health.

They said that none of the images had been modified, beyond very minor lighting and colouring edits.

Read more: Reeves warned tax rises needed to fix fiscal black hole - as Chancellor 'risks missing fiscal rule by more than £40bn'

Read more: Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

The two product listings on the Zara website in May featured an image of a model wearing an oversize pocket shirt and another of a model wearing a voluminous combined short dress. Picture: PA

Zara confirmed that it had amended the product listings after receiving the complaint and removed the specific images.

The ASA said the low-cut design of the shirt in the first ad drew attention to the model's upper chest area, creating a focal point around her collarbone, which was protruding.

In addition, the positioning of her arms, while wearing a baggy shirt, created the impression that her arms, shoulders and chest were very slim.

The ASA said: "Overall, we considered that the pose of the model and the choice of clothing in the ad created the impression that the model was unhealthily thin."

The watchdog said the styling and lighting of the second image and the choice of clothing meant the ad created the impression that the model was unhealthily thin.

The ASA said: "For the above reasons, we concluded that the models... appeared unhealthily thin and that the ads were irresponsible."

A Zara UK spokesman said: "We note the ASA's decision following an individual complaint regarding two images on our website which we removed when the ASA made us aware.

"We are committed to responsible content and follow stringent guidelines and controls in the selection and photographing of models, as well as in the selection of images."