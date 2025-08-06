Zara published ‘socially irresponsible’ photos of ‘unhealthily thin’ models, watchdog says

6 August 2025, 00:23

Fashion giant Zara published "socially irresponsible" photos of models who appeared to be unhealthily thin, the advertising watchdog has ruled.
Fashion giant Zara published "socially irresponsible" photos of models who appeared to be unhealthily thin, the advertising watchdog has ruled. Picture: PA

By Josef Al Shemary

Fashion giant Zara published "socially irresponsible" photos of models who appeared to be unhealthily thin, the advertising watchdog has ruled.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two product listings on the Zara website in May featured an image of a model wearing an oversize pocket shirt and another of a model wearing a voluminous combined short dress.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received one complaint that the ads were irresponsible because the models appeared to be unhealthily thin.

Zara said the models had worked for well-known and reputable fashion brands and confirmed that both models had medical certification which proved they were in good health.

They said that none of the images had been modified, beyond very minor lighting and colouring edits.

Read more: Reeves warned tax rises needed to fix fiscal black hole - as Chancellor 'risks missing fiscal rule by more than £40bn'

Read more: Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

The two product listings on the Zara website in May featured an image of a model wearing an oversize pocket shirt and another of a model wearing a voluminous combined short dress.
The two product listings on the Zara website in May featured an image of a model wearing an oversize pocket shirt and another of a model wearing a voluminous combined short dress. Picture: PA

Zara confirmed that it had amended the product listings after receiving the complaint and removed the specific images.

The ASA said the low-cut design of the shirt in the first ad drew attention to the model's upper chest area, creating a focal point around her collarbone, which was protruding.

In addition, the positioning of her arms, while wearing a baggy shirt, created the impression that her arms, shoulders and chest were very slim.

The ASA said: "Overall, we considered that the pose of the model and the choice of clothing in the ad created the impression that the model was unhealthily thin."

The watchdog said the styling and lighting of the second image and the choice of clothing meant the ad created the impression that the model was unhealthily thin.

The ASA said: "For the above reasons, we concluded that the models... appeared unhealthily thin and that the ads were irresponsible."

A Zara UK spokesman said: "We note the ASA's decision following an individual complaint regarding two images on our website which we removed when the ASA made us aware.

"We are committed to responsible content and follow stringent guidelines and controls in the selection and photographing of models, as well as in the selection of images."

More Business News

See more More Business News

Models of homes on coins

Fewer renters saving for home deposit amid living costs squeeze – survey

Brewdog signs

Brewdog ad banned for implying alcohol could overcome boredom and loneliness

A cottage

Best places in Britain to buy a cottage revealed

Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Chancellor ‘must raise taxes to help plug £40bn-plus gap to meet fiscal rule’

The London Stock Exchange in the City of London

BP fuels FTSE 100 but soft US data tempers gains

Greggs sausage rolls with KFC gravy in a sharing bucket

Greggs and KFC team up to launch sausage roll drenched in gravy

Neil Woodford

Former fund manager Neil Woodford to be banned and fined almost £46m

A Chiltern Railways train

Train operator bucks trend by introducing first-class travel

A delivery driver outside a Domino's pizza store

Domino’s opening fewer stores because of labour cost increases

Tesco's Birthday Cake Sandwich

Tesco launches birthday cake sandwich complete with sprinkles and frosting

A pile of coins

NS&I urged to sign up to services to simplify process for reporting a death

Models of people on coins

Battle against state pensions gender gap ‘nearly won’ for new retirees

Bank notes

National living wage likely to rise to £12.71 next year, advisory body estimates

BP logo.

BP increases staff cuts to 6,200 and signals further possible reductions

Man pulling a pint behind the bar

Service industry growth slows as firms hit by ‘sluggish’ demand

A heat pump along the wall of a home, with planter next to it

Households could net thousands of pounds in savings from clean tech – report

More Business News

See more More Business News

An electric car being charged

First electric cars eligible for new grants announced

New cars at Royal Portbury Docks, north Somerset

Registrations of new cars down by 5% in July as drivers delay EV purchases

Ryanair planes at Palma de Mallorca airport in Spain

Ryanair sets monthly passenger record despite air traffic control strikes

A pint of Guinness

Diageo eyes £625m in cost savings after profits tumble

A BP logo

BP reveals plans for group-wide costs and business review as profits fall

Connah's Quay Power Station

Expanding carbon capture project ‘marks significant moment for Welsh industry’

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Reports of antisemitic incidents in the UK spiked a day after punk duo Bob Vylan's controversial performance at Glastonbury.

Antisemitism reports spiked day after Bob Vylan Glastonbury set - as charity warns communities face 'extreme Jew-hatred'
David Black will be standing down at the end of August.

Ofwat chief executive David Black to step down at end of month

Lee Claydon fell to his death at the Oasis gig at Wembley

Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

Ruth Szymankiewicz

Suicidal teen died after care worker using false identity left her unsupervised - before fleeing country
Holidaymakers flooded social media with pictures of the travel chaos

Heathrow Airport hit with severe delays after 'technical issue' shuts key tunnel

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Brit missing from beach in Greece while husband slept was ‘warned not to swim out too far’ by witness

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News