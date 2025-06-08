Company Details

Company Details. Picture: LBC

By LBC

Company name

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Global Media & Entertainment Ltd

Place of registration

England and Wales

Registered number

6251684

Registered office

30 Leicester Square

London

WC2H 7LA

Company Website: www.global.com

About usLBC produces a 24/7 digital news service from Global, one of the world’s leading Media & Entertainment groups.This service features the latest UK and world news, exclusive written and video journalism, political analysis, travel, weather and tech across its digital platforms – online at lbc.co.uk, on global player, social media @lbc and on-air on DAB digital radio (D1).Newsgathering is powered by a team of 140 digital and broadcast journalists, based in 13 newsrooms across the UK, and further supported by content from PA Media.LBC News is the sister station of LBC and is a rolling news radio station ‘where the news never stops’.

Contact the Newsteam - 0207 766 6454

Global Media & Entertainment Ltd

Global is the UK’s largest commercial radio company and is home to the biggest names in the business.