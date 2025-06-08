Vanessa Feltz 3pm - 6pm
Company Details
8 June 2025, 17:36
Company name
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Global Media & Entertainment Ltd
Place of registration
England and Wales
Registered number
6251684
Registered office
30 Leicester Square
London
WC2H 7LA
Company Website: www.global.com
About usLBC produces a 24/7 digital news service from Global, one of the world’s leading Media & Entertainment groups.This service features the latest UK and world news, exclusive written and video journalism, political analysis, travel, weather and tech across its digital platforms – online at lbc.co.uk, on global player, social media @lbc and on-air on DAB digital radio (D1).Newsgathering is powered by a team of 140 digital and broadcast journalists, based in 13 newsrooms across the UK, and further supported by content from PA Media.LBC News is the sister station of LBC and is a rolling news radio station ‘where the news never stops’.
Contact the Newsteam - 0207 766 6454
Global Media & Entertainment Ltd
Global is the UK’s largest commercial radio company and is home to the biggest names in the business.