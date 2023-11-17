James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Connect Alexa to your Global Player app to unlock its full potential
17 November 2023, 11:08
Global player is now available to stream through Alexa, allowing you to take greater control of your listening experience from sending a comment directly to the studio, access to live radio, playlists and HD radio.
A quick one-time setup. An improved listening experience FOREVER!
Step one: Step two:
Open the Global Player app Go to ‘Settings’ and click on ‘Link
With Alexa’
Or link through your Alexa:
“Alexa ask Global Player to log me in” or “Alexa ask Global Player to link my account”.
What are the benefits?
· Listen to LBC radio live. Just say ‘Alexa, play LBC’
· Music for every mood with access to live playlists ‘Alexa, play Heart Club Classics’
· Enjoy crystal-clear sound quality with HD radio: ‘Alexa ask Global Player to turn on HD’
· Start it here. Continue it there. Finish it anywhere. Listen where you left off by saying ‘Alexa ask Global Player to continue listening’
· Discover new music or podcasts and never miss a beat with recommendations. ‘Alexa ask Global Player to recommend me a playlist’
CONNECT NOW
Why Global Player?
By signing up with Global Player you get access to a world of audio at your fingertips, allowing you to enjoy all Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, expertly curated playlists, wherever you are. All for free. So, what are you waiting for? Just sign in and enjoy!
Need help? Contact our Customer Service team by:
Email: customer.support@global.com
Phone: 0333 200 2000
Social: @globalsupport