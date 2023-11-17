Connect Alexa to your Global Player app to unlock its full potential

Connect Alexa to your Global Player app to unlock its full potential. Picture: LBC

Global player is now available to stream through Alexa, allowing you to take greater control of your listening experience from sending a comment directly to the studio, access to live radio, playlists and HD radio.

A quick one-time setup. An improved listening experience FOREVER!

Link through your Global Player app:. Picture: Global Player

Step one: Step two:

Open the Global Player app Go to ‘Settings’ and click on ‘Link

With Alexa’

Or link through your Alexa:

“Alexa ask Global Player to log me in” or “Alexa ask Global Player to link my account”.

You can also follow the link journey on the Global Player app. It’s that simple! Picture: Global Player

. Picture: .

Once linked, give these commands…. Picture: .

What are the benefits?

· Listen to LBC radio live. Just say ‘Alexa, play LBC’

· Music for every mood with access to live playlists ‘Alexa, play Heart Club Classics’

· Enjoy crystal-clear sound quality with HD radio: ‘Alexa ask Global Player to turn on HD’

· Start it here. Continue it there. Finish it anywhere. Listen where you left off by saying ‘Alexa ask Global Player to continue listening’

· Discover new music or podcasts and never miss a beat with recommendations. ‘Alexa ask Global Player to recommend me a playlist’

Why Global Player?

By signing up with Global Player you get access to a world of audio at your fingertips, allowing you to enjoy all Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, expertly curated playlists, wherever you are. All for free. So, what are you waiting for? Just sign in and enjoy!

Need help? Contact our Customer Service team by:

Email: customer.support@global.com

Phone: 0333 200 2000

Social: @globalsupport