Contact LBC

By LBC

We believe the most memorable moments of radio are created when you join in the conversation and create the rich, interesting dialogue for which we are famed. You can contact us in the following ways.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Contact LBC On-Air

To contact the presenter in the studio, call 0345 60 60 973 text 84850 or WhatsApp 0345 60 60 973

Postal address: 30 Leicester Square, London WC2H 7LA

Website

If you would like to discuss an image or news story on our website or to send us a news tip picture or video for editorial use, contact our Editorial News team email online@lbc.co.uk

Advertising on LBC is regulated by the Advertising Standards Authority. If you feel an advert breaches their guidelines you can complain to the ASA.

Newsroom

Do you have a captivating story or news tip for LBC's News Team or Global’s Newsroom? Click here to send us your story.

Call the newsdesk on 0207 766 6454 (please contact customer services with any complaints)

Media enquiries

If you’re a journalist, you can reach the team on comms@global.com. Please note this email address is for urgent enquiries from members of the media only.



Global Customer Support (for complaints)



To contact our Customer Support Team, please use the ‘Support’, ‘Chat’ or ‘?’ button on the screen, or you can email Customer.Support@Global.com.

If you prefer to speak to us – the team are here to help on 0333 200 2000. The team are available 9am to 5:30pm Monday to Friday. Closed on Public Holidays.



Advertising On LBC

If you're interested in advertising on LBC, please click here for full details.

Advertising

Advertising on LBC is regulated by the Advertising Standards Authority. If you feel an advert breaches their guidelines you can complain to the ASA.

