20 dogs found alive at property where police discovered remains of 37 animals

Officers attended a property in Crays Hill, Billericay, after concerns were raised . Picture: Essex Police

By Ella Bennett

Twenty dogs were found alive at a property where investigators discovered the remains of 37 dead animals, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers from Essex Police found the dogs after visiting a property in the Crays Hill area of Billericay on Tuesday with colleagues from the RSPCA and Basildon Council.

The dogs that were found still alive at the property required veterinary treatment.

After the discovery, an online portal was created for the public to help report any evidence contributing to the investigation but the force urged people not to submit “rumour or third-party reports” as these could hamper the probe.

A “large number” of reports have been received and Inspector Steve Parry, of the Basildon neighbourhood policing team, said officers are “working incredibly hard to review every report” and added “the connection people had with their pets is obvious in each case”.

Two men were arrested after the raid on suspicion of animal cruelty offences and fraud related to the transfer of dog ownership.

Ovaeed Rahman, a 25-year-old man from Hope Road in Crays Hill, Billericay, has been charged with a series of offences.

These include causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, an offence contrary to Section 9 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006, and three counts of fraud by false representation.

“I would like to thank those people who have submitted information through the portal,” Mr Parry said.

“We will be in touch with those who have submitted suitable information as soon as we can.

“Please understand this is a complex investigation with parameters which are widening by the hour and it is not something we will rush – out of fairness to everyone who has been in touch.”