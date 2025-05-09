£20k reward for tips about sexual exploitation and murder of ‘bright and cheeky’ 17-year-old girl three decades ago

A couple on a boating holiday found the naked body of Sabrina Brett floating in the Grand Union Canal near Milton Keynes on May 11, 1995. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Josef Al Shemary

A £20,000 reward has been posted for information on the sexual exploitation and murder of a "bright and cheeky" 17-year-old girl three decades ago.

A couple on a boating holiday found the naked body of Sabrina Brett floating in the Grand Union Canal near Milton Keynes on May 11 1995.

Post-mortem examinations revealed Ms Brett died a number of days before she was found at Three Locks, Stoke Hammond, and that she had been injured on her head, face and neck.

The teenager was the victim of child sexual exploitation in the months leading up to her murder.

Her brother, Joseph Brett, said their mother recently passed away "heartbroken" knowing her daughter's killer is still "walking free".

He said: "Sabrina was just 17 years old when she was brutally murdered and taken from us in the most horrific way back in 1995. She was so bright and cheeky and full of life.

"She had an infectious energy that could fill a room and light it up from corner to corner. She had the kindest of hearts and always put others first, and like any teenager, (was) still figuring out who she was.

"Sabrina was a daughter, a sister, a young girl who never got the future she deserved."

He added: "Sabrina had been exposed to things no child should ever have to face.

"Sabrina was a victim of sexual exploitation and heartbreakingly, taken advantage of at such a young age. She deserved care, not cruelty."

She was living in the Milton Keynes but was originally from Luton, about 22 miles (35 kilometres) away, and had left home three months before her death.

Her father contacted police after she failed to make contact for a week and he heard radio reports about the discovery of a body.

Head of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Investigation Review Team, principal investigator Peter Beirne, said the force is particularly looking to speak to her friends in order to "build up a picture of her life, in the weeks leading up to her death".

He said: "We know that in the months leading up to her murder, she was the subject of child sexual exploitation.

"On this, the anniversary of her death, I am appealing for help in identifying who was responsible for both her death and her exploitation."

The Crimestoppers charity has offered a reward up to £20,000 for information "given directly to the charity which leads directly to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Sabrina's murder".

Crimestoppers can be can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court," the investigator added.

Mr Brett said: "Please - if you know anything, even the smallest detail, we're begging you to come forward.

"Maybe you saw something, heard a name, heard a story, maybe you've carried a piece of this puzzle for years.

"It's not too late. We're pleading with you, please come forward.

"Please help us get justice for Sabrina and bring peace to our family.

"A very dangerous person, or people, are still on the loose and could commit further crimes against other women or girls if they are not caught."