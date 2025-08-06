Football's big kit off: 67,000 fake shirts worth £5million seized in crackdown ahead of new season

Five people have been arrested and £5 million worth of counterfeit football merchandise has been seized as the City of London Police cracks down on offenders profiting from illegal activity.
Five people have been arrested and £5 million of counterfeit football merchandise has been seized in a pre-season police crackdown on fake soccer kits.

Police said 67,573 fake football shirts and kits have been seized since January 2025 as part of a number of targeted operations across the country. If genuine they would have been worth £5.1 million.

The operation was a collaboration between the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) at City of London Police, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), Border Force, Trading Standards and industry partners.

Officers from PIPCU arrested five people on suspicion of selling counterfeit football shirts, and a further two people have been arrested by West Yorkshire Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Warbey, from PIPCU, said: "Criminals are continuing to bring counterfeit products to the market as the new football season approaches.

"Some consumers believe they’re buying genuine merchandise; some end up with a poor-quality product, and counterfeiting is thought to be the second largest source of criminal income worldwide, second only to illegal drugs.

"An issue of this scale demands a coordinated response, and we’ll continue to work with our law enforcement, government and industry partners to crack down on this illegal trade and those who drive it."

The jerseys of Everton are displayed in the dressing room prior to the Premier League Summer Series match between Manchester United and Everton FC
Police have warned that although buying a counterfeit shirt or kit may seem like a bargain, it can also fund further criminal activity such as money laundering, forced labour and drug operations.

People involved in the manufacturing of these goods are also unlikely to follow health and safety regulations in regards to both those who make the kits and the products themselves.

The IPO’s Deputy Director of Intelligence and Law Enforcement, Kate Caffery said: "As fans rally behind their teams for the new Premier League season, criminal organisations are exploiting their passion by flooding the market with fake merchandise.

"The manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit football kits is anything but a victimless crime – it channels money away from the game and directly into the pockets of serious crime.

"Counterfeit trading destroys tens of thousands of jobs annually and has a strong link to other serious criminal activities – from drug trafficking to human trafficking and modern slavery.

"By raising public awareness and helping supporters make informed choices, we can ensure that fans' loyalty truly benefits the sport they cherish and help combat this threat to our communities."

A representative from the Football Association of England said: "Brand abuse and counterfeiting negatively impact the income the FA generates from merchandising, which directly funds football at every level. Counterfeit products should be avoided by fans as they’re often of poor quality, and fans deserve better."

