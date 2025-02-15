Missing woman at centre of Cambridgeshire murder investigation named

15 February 2025, 18:12 | Updated: 15 February 2025, 18:24

Julie Buckley, 54, from the village of Christchurch in Cambridgeshire, has not been seen since late January.
Julie Buckley, 54, from the village of Christchurch in Cambridgeshire, has not been seen since late January. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police / Getty

By Alice Padgett

A missing woman at the centre of a murder investigation has been named as Julie Buckley, says Cambridgeshire Police.

They now believe she is "likely to have come to serious harm", officers said.

A 47-year-old man from Christchurch remains under arrest on suspicion of murder, but police are yet to find her body.

Police declared the case a no-body murder investigation on Friday.

Detectives are continuing to carry out inquiries and searches to find Ms Buckley and determine the circumstances around her disappearance, the force said.

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana's sentence won't be referred to Court of Appeal despite claims it's 'unduly lenient'

Detective Inspector Richard Stott said: "We are trying to piece together Julie's movements before she disappeared so I would appeal for anyone who has seen her in the past few weeks to get in touch.

"We know she has links to places in the surrounding area including March, Manea and Chatteris so I would urge people who live in those areas to consider if they have information that could be of use to our inquiry.

"We are in touch with family of Julie and specially trained officers are keeping them up to date on the police inquiry at this very difficult time.

"Although we have always wanted to find Julie alive, the circumstances suggest she is likely to have come to serious harm, so we continue to treat her disappearance as murder."

