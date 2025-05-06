Man dies from acid attack as ex-girlfriend charged with conspiracy to murder after she 'teamed up with gang'

6 May 2025, 10:08

Danny Cahalane
Danny Cahalane died after he was attacked with sulphuric acid in his own home. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police/LinkedIn

By Flaminia Luck

A man who was attacked with sulphuric acid in his own home has died in hospital two months later - as his ex-girlfriend is charged with conspiracy to murder.

In February, Danny Cahalane, 38, was at home with his daughter when he was seriously injured after two people forced their way into his house on Lipson Road, Plymouth, and attacked him.

He was taken to hospital where he remained in a serious condition until he died on Saturday.

Devon & Cornwall Police confirmed it was a "targeted attack" and that there was no wider risk to the public.

His former partner, Paris Wilson, appeared in court last month in connection with the incident.

Paris Wilson
His ex-partner Paris Wilson has charged with conspiracy to murder and kidnap. Picture: Linked In
Paris Wilson
Paris Wilson volunteers in prisons, according to her LinkedIn. Picture: Linked In

The 34-year-old of of The Quay, Plymouth, was charged with conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to kidnap and participating in a criminal activity of an Organised Crime Group.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the mum-of-two had worked as a probation officer and volunteers in prisons to teach inmates to read.

So far, the police investigation - codenamed Operation Lobpass - has resulted in the arrests of nine people.

The seven men from London and two women from Plymouth are charged with a number of offences and who have already appeared at court, according to the Plymouth Herald.

Six of the men and both women have been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to kidnap.

Another man has been charged with applying a corrosive fluid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or do grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, and drug offences.

Four of the men have also been charged with laundering the proceeds of crime.

Danny Cahalane and Paris Wilson
Danny Cahalane was described as an "outstanding father and son". Picture: Facebook

'Outstanding father and son'

Following his death, his family have shared the following tribute: “As a family, we are struggling to come to terms with Danny’s passing.

"Danny was an outstanding father and son.

"Danny and his mum had so much love for each other.

"He is well loved by his family and friends and as a family we cherish his love and memories.

"We ask the family are please given privacy and respect during this time.”

Danny Cahalane
Danny Cahalane suffered facial injuries in the attack at his home. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

'Sad time'

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Ben Davies said: “Our thoughts are with Danny’s family and friends at this sad time.

“The investigation into the incident, which happened on Lipson Road in Plymouth, remains ongoing.

“Nine people have previously been charged in connection to the incident.”

Police were called to Lipson Road, Plymouth
Police were called to Lipson Road, Plymouth, after. Picture: Google

