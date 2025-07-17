Acid attacks on the rise in Britain as police warn of 'over the counter' corrosives

17 July 2025, 09:22

Acid attacks are on the rise in Britain.
Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Acid attacks have surged by 10 per cent in a year, data obtained by a freedom of information (FOI) request to police forces across the UK has revealed.

A total of 498 physical attacks involving corrosive substances were recorded in 2024, up from 454 in the previous year.

The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) charity, which conducted the analysis, said the real figure is likely higher due to under-reporting by victims.

The Metropolitan Police and Northumbria Police forced the highest number of attacks in 2023, at 18 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

However, acid attacks in London plummeted by 78 per cent, where 16 attacks were recorded.

But cases in Northumbria spiked significantly, it found.

In fact, cases in the region account for nearly 25 per cent of all acid attacks across the UK, despite accounting for just 2 per cent of the population.

Metropolitan Police recorded a drop in acid attacks in London.
Picture: Alamy

West Midlands Police recorded a huge surge in acid attacks - up 82 per cent in a year and accounting for 12 per cent of the UK total.

A third of 224 recorded victims were female, the ASTI said, which it argued suggests acid is increasingly being used as a weapon against women and girls.

Meanwhile, research by the Frontier Economics commissioned by the ASTI found the economic burden of acid attacks in 2024 reached over £31m.

It estimated that the single cost of an average attack amounted to £63,000, accounting for the medical and psychological support victims require and the court costs to prosecute the perpetrators.

Commander Stephen Clayman, National Police Chiefs' Council lead for corrosive substances, said an attack "devastates lives and causes physical and psychological damage to victims that can last a lifetime" and that police were committed "to tackle this appalling crime".

He warned that many corrosive substances are 'available over the counter at supermarkets and DIY stores."

Commender Stephen added: "It is important that law enforcement and government work closely with retailers themselves, to enhance our intelligence picture, and determine the best ways to keep these products from falling into the hands of people who intend to use them to cause harm.

"Serious crimes such as this should not go unreported and we want victims to feel able to come forward and report these matters to us."

In May, a man who was attacked with sulphuric acid in his own home has died in hospital two months later.

Danny Cahalane, 38, was at home with his daughter when he was seriously injured after two people forced their way into his house on Lipson Road, Plymouth, and attacked him.

Devon & Cornwall Police confirmed it was a "targeted attack" and that there was no wider risk to the public.

