Drugged-up bus driver who fell asleep behind wheel killing girl, 9, has 'unduly lenient' sentence increased

6 August 2025, 14:46 | Updated: 6 August 2025, 14:52

Side by side of Martin Asolo-Ogugu and Ada Bicakci
Ada Bicakci, 9, was killed when the bus Martin Asolo-Ogugua was driving collided with her. Picture: MPS/Handout

By Flaminia Luck

A bus driver who was jailed for killing a nine-year-old girl who was cycling along the pavement after falling asleep at the wheel with drugs in his system has had his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Asolo-Ogugua, 24, was found to have almost three times the legal level of cannabis in his system after he fatally collided with Ada Bicakci as she travelled to a gymnastics class with her father and brother on August 3 last year in Bexleyheath, south London.

Ada died two days later in hospital, with Asolo-Ogugua jailed for four years in June this year after admitting causing her death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

The Solicitor General referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal, arguing at a hearing on Wednesday that it was "unduly lenient" and should be increased.

Three senior judges ruled the sentence should be raised to six years and eight months, and that Asolo-Ogugua should be disqualified from driving for five years upon his release.

Asolo
Martin Asolo-Ogugua was found to have almost three times the legal level of cannabis in his system. Picture: MPS

Lord Justice Dingemans, sitting with Mr Justice Hilliard and Sir Robin Spencer, said that Asolo-Ogugua had "acknowledged that he had destroyed his victim's family, and his own", but had "disregarded the risk of danger to others for the period that he was driving".

He said: "He must have appreciated that he was in no fit state to drive, but continued to drive."

Peter Ratliff, appearing for the Solicitor General, told the court that Asolo-Ogugua worked as a bus driver for Arriva and arrived for work on the morning of August 3, having only returned home from a social event at around 6.30am.

Read more: Couple travelled with children in car for ‘targeted’ murder, court told

Read more: Police forces to receive AI tools which saved over 16,000 hours in investigations to tackle grooming gangs

Ada was cycling along the pavement on the way to a gymnastics class
The bus collided with nine-year-old Ada on Watling Street, Bexleyheath. Picture: Handout

He left a depot in Dartford at around 8.45am in a double-decker bus, with CCTV from the cab showing Asolo-Ogugua "yawning repeatedly, appearing drowsy, his eyes appeared to close on occasion, and other road users noted his vehicle was being driven erratically" over around 13 minutes, Mr Ratliff said.

Asolo-Ogugua then appeared to fall asleep for "up to 15 seconds", with the bus drifting across the road and colliding with Ada in Watling Street, Bexleyheath.

After being arrested at the scene, he admitted the two offences in April this year and was jailed at Woolwich Crown Court.

Mr Ratliff continued that Asolo-Ogugua's sentence should be increased as there was "a lack of attention to driving for a substantial period of time" and driving "when deprived of adequate sleep".

Ada
Ada was cycling along the pavement on the way to a gymnastics class. Picture: Handout

'Clear remorse'

He said: "He must have appreciated from the outset, if he had not already, that he was in no fit state to drive and what he was doing was therefore inherently dangerous."

The barrister acknowledged that Asolo-Ogugua "made efforts to seek assistance for the victim" at the time of the collision and had subsequently "demonstrated clear remorse".

Asolo-Ogugua watched proceedings via a video link from HMP Isis in south London, with his mother in attendance at court.

Gregory Fishwick, representing him, said the case was a "tragedy", and that while the sentence "might be classified as lenient", it was "not unduly so".

He said: "He will never forget this. It was a tragedy, one that he will feel forever."

Download our app!
Download our app! Picture: Global

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Anita Rose

'Evil' fugitive living 'off-grid', who murdered mother-of-six while she was walking dog, jailed for life
Ben Wazabanga and Ronique Belfon allegedly drove from Bedford to murder Ayowale Aledejana, 26 (pictured)

Couple travelled with children in car for ‘targeted’ murder, court told

Five people have been arrested and £5 million worth of counterfeit football merchandise has been seized as the City of London Police cracks down on offenders profiting from illegal activity.

Football's big kit off: 67,000 fake shirts worth £5million seized in crackdown ahead of new season
A London Underground sign

Teenagers arrested in overnight raids targeting railway robbers

Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street.

Two more men charged with murder after teen stabbed to death in Bury, bringing total to three
Perry died from a ketamine overdose in October 2023 at the age of 54, after being prescribed the drug by his doctor as treatment for depression.

'Ketamine Queen' to stand trial over Matthew Perry death

More UK News

See more More UK News

A construction worker on a building site

Construction activity in July falls at steepest rate since Covid

Birmingham Airport, West Midlands, UK

Birmingham Airport runway closed after 'in-flight emergency' forces private aircraft to make landing
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover

First Channel crossing migrants arrive in UK as returns deal comes into force

Empty Guinness glasses and a pint of Guinness

Government urged to introduce minimum price for alcohol

The store apologised after the girl was left 'visibly upset'

M&S apologises after 'trans employee offered to help girl, 14, shopping for bra'

Purple banners have been painted on the pavement on Oxford Street

Currys warns people about 'phone snatching hotspot' outside flagship central London store

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News